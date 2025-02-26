Why did Ross miss the Married at First Sight UK reunion? Details explored

The Married at First Sight UK reunion aired on February 24, 2025, bringing together cast members from seasons 8 and 9 for a dinner party. Nathan and Lacey discussed their breakup, Kieran shared his thoughts, and Amy and Adam talked about their relationship status.

Ross was absent due to another commitment. A representative told Yahoo UK before the episode aired,

"He had a prior commitment at another charity event."

Given the history between Ross and Sacha, his absence may have prevented a heated exchange at the reunion. Ross and Sacha were among the first couples to marry in the previous season. While their relationship started well, they faced challenges upon returning from their honeymoon.

Disagreements over where to live and frequent arguments made their journey difficult. Although they initially decided to stay together, they eventually separated after filming ended.

Ross and Sacha’s relationship journey in Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha had big hopes when they joined Married at First Sight UK. During their honeymoon, they got to know each other and seemed determined to make their relationship work. But problems started arising when they went back to their normal lives. One big point of disagreement was about their living situation.

Ross was hesitant to move to Walsall to be closer to Sacha's family because of his responsibilities in Manchester, where his daughter lives. Even though they had problems, the pair made it to the final vows and decided to stay together outside of the show. When the first reunion episode aired, Sacha revealed that Ross had moved in with her, suggesting that they were making progress as a couple.

Sacha confirmed the breakup in an exclusive interview with OK! in November 2024,

"So with my @ok_mag exclusive and Ross’s hard launch, it’s no mystery that we’re no longer together."

However, after Married at First Sight filming concluded, their relationship did not last. Reports later confirmed that Ross and Sacha had broken up. By the time the season aired, Ross was already in a new relationship, though it remains unclear whether he is still with that partner.

What else happened in the reunion episode?

Several couples shared updates about their relationships, and some cast members confronted each other about past disagreements. One of the most moments of the episode involved Lacey Martin, who had a heated exchange with her ex, Nathan Campbell, over claims that she had proposed a “fake” relationship after their breakup.

Their conversation escalated when co-star Kieran Chapman added that Lacey had allegedly messaged Nathan about a magazine deal. Lacey denied the claims but became visibly upset and walked out of the reunion. Kristina and Sacha followed her outside, where she broke down in tears. She told the cast members,

"We're the ones that fell in love. No one knows our relationship. I want to talk to him civil, but he keeps bringing up things about a showmance. I worked at it, I really fought for it."

However, Lacey later returned and finished the discussion before the group moved on to other topics. Aside from relationship conflicts, the Married at First Sight reunion also revisited Kieran’s journey on the show. He revealed details about his dating life after the experiment and addressed rumors about his interactions with other cast members.

Additionally, Amy and Adam spoke about their relationship status stating that they were not together but there might be a chance, clarifying where they stood since the show ended.

The Married at First Sight UK reunion is now available to watch on E4.

