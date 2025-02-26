Married At First Sight Australia’s Jacqui and Clint spark dating rumors after the show

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 contestants Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice were photographed together at the Launceston Cup on February 26, 2025. This marks their first public appearance as a couple since filming concluded. According to Pulse Tasmania reports, Jacqui has resigned from her Sydney job and relocated to Tasmania to be with Clint.

The Married at First Sight Australia pair were originally matched with different partners on the reality series. Jacqui was paired with Ryan and Clint matched with returning bride Lauren Hall.

Evidence of their relationship first appeared when Jacqui posted photos from inside Clint's distinctive Tasmanian home. Using her jewelry business social media account to bypass Channel 9's controls, Jacqui revealed she found love with someone without naming Clint directly, according to news.com.au.

The trail of evidence about Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice's relationship began appearing online in late 2024. December social media posts showed Jacqui posing in what was later identified as Clint's home in Tasmania as per Daily Mail, a property showcased during his introduction package on the show.

Finding a way around Channel 9's strict social media controls, Jacqui used her newly established jewelry business account to share updates about her personal life.

On February 11, 2025, news.com.au reported that Jacqui had broken her Married at First Sight Australia contract by revealing she was "in a loving long-term relationship" with someone who matched exactly what she had asked for, describing him as “kind, considerate, a great man, and intelligent”.

While she did not name Clint specifically in these posts, the connection became apparent among fans when combined with other evidence. A source close to the couple told Pulse Tasmania that their romantic relationship developed after both of their television marriages collapsed during filming.

Background of both contestants

Jacqui Burfoot entered the experiment as a 29-year-old consultant from New South Wales. According to her official Married at First Sight Australia profile, she holds a double degree in law and finance with first-class honors in law, and previously won the title of Miss New Zealand in 2012.

She is also a certified yoga teacher who described herself as having both beauty and intelligence when she joined the show.

On Married at First Sight Australia, Jacqui was paired with Ryan, with their relationship quickly becoming a focal point due to their emotional interactions. In episodes that have aired, Jacqui expressed her desire for constant validation, which caused tension with her match.

Clint Rice, a 43-year-old professional golfer and entrepreneur from Launceston, joined MAFS as an intruder midway through the season. In an interview with Chilli FM breakfast hosts on February 19, 2025, Clint revealed there was only a two-week period between his application and being flown to Sydney for filming. He explained:

"I was sitting there on the couch going, oh, the auditions came up and I was like, why not send in an audition."

Rice described himself as financially successful during his introduction on the show and owns property in Tasmania featuring luxury amenities.

Married at First Sight Australia matches

The current season of Married at First Sight Australia paired Jacqui with Ryan, a match that has proven tumultuous according to episodes broadcasted to date. Their relationship has faced multiple challenges, primarily centered around communication issues and emotional compatibility.

In a February 11 post, News.com.au detailed that despite these obstacles, both Jacqui and Ryan chose to "stay" during a commitment ceremony that has already aired.

Clint was matched with returning bride Lauren Hall, with their wedding featured in a February episode. Initial footage showed the pair appearing to connect well during their first meeting at the altar. Lauren, who had previously appeared on the show, seemed hopeful about her new match with the Tasmanian entrepreneur.

According to Clint's interview with Chilli FM, he spoke with Lauren after watching their wedding episode, and they both noted discrepancies between what aired and their actual experience.

Married at First Sight Australia airs on E4 and Channel 9.

