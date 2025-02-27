"Absolute King"— Married at First Sight Australia fans praise Dave for speaking up against Paul's behavior

In Married at First Sight Australia's latest episode, Paul and Carina spent the night apart, after the male cast member angrily punched a hole in the wall. The following day, he apologized to Carina in private but also wanted to do it in front of the group. At the dinner party, he opened up about his actions and told the cast what happened, while expressing regret over his actions.

The cast was shocked by the admission and didn't know what to say. However, Dave was the first one to call his behavior out, and said that while it was good that he was acknowledging his actions, and said he was let down by Paul's actions.

Fans of the reality show commented on the incident online and praised Dave for calling out Paul's bad behavior.

"Dave was the first one to speak up against Paul and used his words perfectly to send through the message. He was also the first one to pull up Ryan when he made that vile comment about Jacqui. Absolute King," one person wrote on X.

"DAVE AGAIN BEING THE BENCHMARK AND CALLING OUT PROBLEMATIC MALE BEHAVIOUR," a fan commented.

"Dave is truly the MVP of this season. This man has not put a toe out of line. Not once," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 appreciated Dave for calling Paul out.

"Shocked that the group didn’t have more to say about Paul’s aggressively violent outburst. Appreciate Dave for saying something because unfortunately it takes men calling out other men for change to happen," a person wrote.

"Dave flat out saying it’s bad and that he should have stepped away. I need this tall tattooed tree of a man to run courses for men on emotional regulation because honestly the angry ones aren’t listening to women, might as well have someone they’ll listen too," a fan commented.

"I love Dave & now crown him King of mafs for being the first to speak up by calling out Paul on his s**tty lack of restraint," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"It’s a bloody serious matter that’s why none of them know what to say. Except Dave, I couldn’t love that man anymore," a person wrote.

"All of the men (except Dave) speaking up off-camera only. THIS IS THE PROBLEM," a fan commented.

"If you're that angry, move away"— Dave chimes in on Paul's outburst in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 20

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 20, Paul told the group about what happened between Carina and him the previous night. He told them he was regretful over his actions, but wanted to apologize to his wife publicly as well.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member further said that it had never happened before, as he waited for his fellow cast members to chime in on the situation. While the rest of the cast remained quiet, Dave chimed in on the situation and criticized Paul.

Dave told the Married at First Sight Australia cast member that even though he was a good friend, he was let down by Paul's behavior. He added that he didn't condone Paul's behavior at all.

"If you're that angry, move away. Just take yourself out of the situation," Dave further said in a confessional.

Dave added the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star's behavior was "not okay." Paul told Dave he had been feeling sick over his actions, and assured him it had never happened before.

Fans of MAFS Australia also called Paul out online, and praised Dave for publicly calling the former out in episode 20.

Tune in every Sunday to Wednesday to watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 on Channel 9.

