"It was incredibly scary": Married At First Sight Australia's Lyndall opens up about hair loss and recovery

Married At First Sight Australia star Lyndall Grace shared details on Instagram on February 24, 2025, about her experience with hair loss and her recovery process. She described the situation as "incredibly scary," emphasizing that her hair plays a significant role in her self-image.

"It's something I am incredibly self conscious about even now. My hair is EVERYTHING and it HAS to be perfect, and losing chunks of it was incredibly scary," she wrote.

Her experience with hair loss was connected to multiple personal challenges she faced in early 2023. As she addressed the issue publicly, she discussed the cause, her recovery efforts, and the steps she was taking to maintain both her hair and overall well-being.

Married At First Sight Australia star Lyndall Grace discusses overcoming hair loss challenges

Hair loss discovery and initial reactions

Lyndall Grace had initially noticed the problem in April 2023 when she went to see her hairdresser, Naomi, for new hair extensions. While attending the appointment, Naomi recognized extensive damage, which raised concern. Lyndall described how she had gone through two significant life events in February and March of that year, which had impacted her health.

"I wasn't too open about it at the time, but I'd just been through two majorly traumatic life events in Feb/March. I'd lost a bit of weight, wasn't eating or sleeping properly, and had just started very high doses of anxiety medication," she shared.

The Married At First Sight star also explained that this was not the first time she had suffered from hair loss, pointing to a similar problem in 2011 with her cystic fibrosis. She explained the emotional effect of viewing the severity of the hair loss through her shared images, saying,

"Seeing this pictures makes me feel ill, seeing how much pain I was in just a year ago and the tangible effect that had on my body."

Medical and professional evaluation

Following the discovery, Lyndall sought medical advice to rule out any underlying health concerns. She mentioned on her Instagram post that her doctor conducted an evaluation and confirmed that the hair loss was not caused by a serious medical condition.

"Thank god it wasn't," she stated.

The Married At First Sight star also addressed concerns about hair extension damage, clarifying that the issue was not related to external breakage, saying,

"The follicles had shrivelled up, the hair hadn't been broken or ripped out," she explained.

Naomi, her hairdresser, assisted in managing the situation by adjusting her extensions to conceal the affected areas while also guiding her on ways to encourage hair regrowth. This included changes to her hair care routine and recommendations for treatments to support recovery.

Recovery and future commitments

Lyndall has since committed to a structured approach to improving her hair health. She shared that she began using a specific hair growth program, which she credited for making a visible difference. In addition to hair treatments, the Married At First Sight star emphasized the importance of overall self-care, particularly about her mental health.

"I'm committing to caring for my scalp, my hair, but most importantly my mental health," she stated.

As part of her recovery, she has also made changes to her hair maintenance routine, indicating that she plans to reduce chemical treatments in 2025. She mentioned a decision to stop using bleach, suggesting a shift toward a less damaging approach to hair care.

Married At First Sight airs Sundays at 7:00 PM and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 PM on Channel 9 and streaming on 9Now.

