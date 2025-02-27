"Very disturbing"— Married at First Sight Australia fans criticize Paul for punching a wall

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 20 opened up with Carina detailing what happened between her and Paul while the cameras were not rolling. She said the couple went out with Rhi and Jeff for dinner and on the way back, as she shuffled through what song to listen to, she made a comment about having slept with a famous rapper.

Her revelation angered her husband, Paul, and the two got into an argument after returning back home. Carina revealed the cast member punched a hole in the wall of their shared apartment.

Fans of the Channel 9 reality show commented on Paul's behavior online and wondered what would have happened if Carina and Paul were not a part of the show:

"If this is how Paul behaves with cameras & an audience, imagine what he’s like behind closed doors. I wonder if this weren’t on TV, if he didn’t have to face the group, would he actually be remorseful? It’s dangerous. Very disturbing."

"Get this man out of my tv. Such a loser and dangerous behaviour. He can't control himself. Therefore, let me punch the wall, but HEY! I do it so, I don't do it too you. Pauls tears are soo FAKE!!" a fan commented.

"Adrian is an obvious flog. The most insideous thing about DV are the abusers who hide it well & charm those around them. They cry & promise it is out of character. People really believe the abusers are nice. Abusers like Paul," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia felt Paul needed to be removed from the show:

"Some things you don't do polls on. Sorry. If you're that ignorant that you think that Paul can stay, I have no time for you. And if he really did it, as in that's not just a narrative, he absolutely needs to go," a person wrote.

"I knew Paul was a full of (poop emoji) narcissist. From the beginning everything has been so performative. To get that angry and violent is not ok. And that's during a televised experiment. Imagine a year later behind closed doors..." a fan commented.

"Paul sobbing & burying his face into a pillow is the kind of dramatic ploy a narcissist will use to get people to feel sorry for them, see them as the victim, see their "sincerity" & when people don't buy it they get angry & either run or become aggressive," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"paul’s a whole wellness advisor acting like this i think he needs to take his own advice and see a counsellor soon," a person wrote.

"I’ve never bought Paul’s Mr clean and suave image . I had a yuck feeling from The start," a fan commented.

"It escalated really quickly— Carina opens up about Paul punching a wall on Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 20

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 20, Carina opened up about what happened between her and Paul, which wasn't shown on camera. The female cast member said she felt anxious waking up in the morning, along with feeling a little bit on the edge, and sad.

She recalled the events of the night and said Paul and she were coming home from a day out with Rhi and Jeff in the Uber and she was putting on different songs. Carina said that made a comment about having slept with a rapper but didn't think too much of it.

However, when she and Paul came back home, things took a turn and they started arguing. Paul told the Married at First Sight Australia cast member he needed some space but she told him she was sorry and was "cuddling him." Paul didn't like it so Carina gave him space and went to bed.

"That's when he got really angry and he, yeah, punched the wall," she added.

Paul also spoke to the cameras about what happened and the Married at First Sight Australia star said he "completely" lost his nerves. He recalled Carina not giving him space when things escalated and said he "burst down at the top" of the room and ended up punching a hole in the wall.

"It escalated really quickly. I was just in shock," Carina further told the cameras.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia reacted to Paul's outburst online and termed Paul's behavior "disturbing" and "dangerous."

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia can be streamed on Channel 9 and 9Now.

