"Stale" — Married at First Sight: Australia's Dave comments on Lauren and Clint's relationship

The Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 Couples' Retreat provided some contestants with an opportunity to improve their relationship. However, for others, it brought in a lot of conflicts.

Ad

During the retreat, Jamie confronted Lauren after she made several disrespectful comments about their fellow contestants. This confrontation further strained relationships between both couples—Jamie & Dave and Lauren & Clint.

In an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment, published on March 6, Dave reflected on the incident and the Wednesday dinner party that followed. He highlighted that he stood firmly by his wife, Jamie, offering her his support.

The Married at First Sight: Australia contestant also commented on Lauren and Clint's relationship, calling it "stale." He speculated that Clint would eventually be blindsided by his wife, who had initially expressed that there was no spark in their relationship.

Ad

Trending

"Stale," Dave said while describing Lauren and Clint's relationship.

Married at First Sight: Australia star Dave reflects on the Lauren and Jamie argument and its aftermath

Ad

In Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 23, which premiered on March 4, the couples went on a Couples' Retreat to further explore their connections and improve their relationships.

As the couple was trying to spend their time together, Lauren openly expressed her opinions about her fellow contestants, using words that many felt were very disrespectful.

Jamie confronted Lauren about her remarks. However, she was upset about finding out that her friends weren't there to support her in the argument against Lauren and her husband Jamie.

Ad

In the next episode, after returning from the retreat, Jamie confronted her friends Rhi and Carina, who weren't by her side. While Rhi apologized for her lack of support, Carina did not, and her friendship with Jamie worsened to a point of no return.

Regardless, Jamie was relieved that her husband, Dave, remained by her side, offering her support. He, too, didn't like the words that were said by Lauren.

Ad

In an interview with 9Entertainment, Dave reflected on the situation and shared his thoughts on Lauren’s remarks. He pointed out that if she was willing to say such things knowing the cameras were on her, he could only imagine what she might say behind closed doors.

"There's cameras there and we're on a national TV show so imagine what she's saying behind closed doors. It's pretty risky behaviour﻿," Dave said.

Ad

While Dave was supporting his wife, Jamie, he acknowledged where some of their friends were coming from and why they shied away from confrontation.

He admitted that it was an "uncomfortable situation," and looking back, he felt that his castmates wished that they "would've spoken up a little bit more." Regardless, he noted that the situation was overwhelming and a lot to handle.

Even if no one was by Jamie's side, Dave made it clear that she could rely on him. During the Dinner Party, the Married at First Sight: Australia contestant even told his wife that they would do anything necessary for the situation, even burning everything to the ground.

Ad

Ad

Dave added that loyalty in the relationship had a "no questions asked" policy and individuals need to always support their partner in the group setting, no matter what.

"You just back your partner, you can debrief situations in private but in a group setting I'm not going to tell her to calm down. She's going to say it with her chest and I'm going to back her," he said.

Ad

The Married At First Sight: Australia star further commented on Clint and Lauren's relationship. Dave added that he did what he could to warn Clint about what Lauren had said about the couple having no spark. However, now he felt that things were out of hand, and he couldn't help him open his eyes.

"He didn't take the bait and now he's getting take for a ride," Dave concluded.

Ad

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback