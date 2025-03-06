Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 24 recap - Lauren and Clint boycott the dinner party while Jamie and Carina clash

In Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 24, which premiered on Nine on March 5, the contestants returned from their couples retreat in Byron Bay. As they faced the aftermath of their trip, they worked through lingering tensions and prepared for another dramatic Dinner Party on Wednesday.

Lauren and Clint chose to boycott the dinner party, unwilling to face Jamie after their recent altercations at the retreat. Meanwhile, Jamie was mad at Carina and Rhi for not supporting her during the conflict and refused to listen to their side of the story.

The official synopsis for the episode read:

"Dinner Party. A MAFS first. Two dinner parties in one night!"

What happened on Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 24?

The aftermath of the couple's retreat

The Byron Bay retreat helped some couples, like Awhina and Adrian, but others were still dealing with conflicts. In Married at First Sight: Australia Season 12, Episode 24, Lauren skipped the Dinner Party after her "feral bogans" remark. Instead, she spent the evening with Clint, having a private dinner while watching the drama unfold from afar.

Before the dinner party, Beth confronted Rayn for calling her “classless” at the couples retreat and then going to Teejay instead of addressing her directly. Rayn apologized for his mistake and his apology was reciprocated by Beth by an apology of her own for her "vulgar language."

Meanwhile, Jamie was still furious at Carina and Rhi for not supporting her during her confrontation with Lauren and Clint. While Carina and Rhi acknowledged that Jamie had valid concerns, they found her approach too aggressive.

The dinner party chaos

As the Married at First Sight: Australia couples sat down for the dinner party, except for Lauren and Clint, Jamie wasted no time confronting Carina and Rhi for not standing beside her.

Carina said they were friends with everyone on MAFS, but Jamie felt betrayed, thinking they sided with Lauren. Carina argued that the Girls' Night felt like "mean girls" ganging up on Lauren, but Jamie refused to listen and angrily told her to shut up.

Meanwhile, the experts who were watching the dinner party sided with Carina, noting that Jamie and her husband Dave were unnecessarily focusing on who was by their side and who wasn't.

Just when the dinner chaos seemed to be settled, Jamie shifted her focus to Verronica and accused her of betraying her partner, Eliot, by approaching Lauren for taking her opinions about him.

While Veronoca tried to deny the allegation, she had to admit it when the Married at First Sight: Australia producers played the talked about footage.

Lauren forgives Rhi

After the party, Rhi approached Jamie and apologized to her for not standing up for her, noting that she hadn't excused Lauren’s behavior. Jamie accepted the apology, bringing their relationship back to normal. However, the Married at First Sight: Australia was still mad at Carina and declared that their friendship was over.

At the end of Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 24, Carina was left in tears over how the evening had unfolded. She felt powerless against Jamie's dominance and was left to wonder if she could fix the situation.

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

