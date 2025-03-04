"Full circle moment"— Married at First Sight Australia fans term Lauren wanting to leave "pulling an Eliot"

In episode 22 of Married at First Sight Australia season 12, the cast went to Byron Bay for a couples' retreat. However, some cast members had less fun than others and wanted to leave early. Lauren revealed to the female cast members on the second day of the retreat that she didn't think she and Clint would continue on the experiment.

When asked why, she said she felt like she was "going into" her shell around such "big personalities." Several female cast members confronted the cast member and said it felt like she didn't give her and Clint's relationship a chance.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Lauren wanting to leave the show online. One person wrote on X:

"Lauren pulling an Elliot and quitting the experiment? What a full circle moment."

"Why does everyone care if Lauren leaves? She’s sucking the life out of this retreat. Call her an Uber, wave goodbye and count your blessings she’s gone," a fan commented.

"Lauren whose only goal in life is to look for an uber rich man so she can retire, somehow feels she is better than other people. She’s mean, she’s too lazy to work, and she thinks insulting people is smart. Get her off our screen," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 called Lauren a "Drama queen":

"Lauren is such a damn drama queen, just fkn leave mate," a person wrote.

"So let me get this straight… Lauren blasted Eliot for bailing on the experiment and now she’s, umm, bailing on the experiment? Make it make sense," a fan commented.

"Eliot sitting back listening to everyone finally calling out the same glaring character flaws he saw in Lauren from day 1," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Never thought I’d see an Eliot redemption arc but here we are! No wonder why he left Lauren in the first place. Such a toxic person. Clint, read the room. Get outta there!" a person wrote.

"Where’s all the Eliot haters now? Not only did he sum that nasty b*tch up in his first wedding but his effort to fix things moving forward just shows he is legit making an effort and that Lauren is just a horrible woman. NO WONDER SHE IS SINGLE," a fan commented.

"Maybe you're just not interested in Clint"— Awhina chimes in on Lauren wanting to leave Married at First Sight Australia season 12

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 22, Lauren told the female cast members she had and Clint were considering leaving the show. Beth asked her why and the female cast member explained that she was going into her shell and added that Clint told her he didn't want to be there either.

Jamie told the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star that Clint might have said it to make Lauren more comfortable since he knew she didn't want to continue. Beth also chimed in and said she believed Clint to be "such a genuine guy" and thought Lauren had wasted his time by not trying hard enough.

"I'm not trying to call you out or anything but I just feel like you're just blaming external factors and really, I actually feel like maybe you're just not interested in Clint," Awhina added.

Several cast members agreed and Lauren told them while she appreciated them sharing their thoughts, it didn't have "a lot of impact" on how she felt. Jamie told her that everyone wondered where she and Clint were all day since they didn't see the Married at First Sight Australia couple. Lauren said that they signed up to matched with someone, not to discuss their relationship with others.

Awhina told Lauren she had a fun time discussing her relationship when she wanted to talk about Eliot and Beth told her her behavior didn't make sense. Lauren told them she was "over" the conversation since it was boring and Jamie asked her not to be rude.

Fans online commented on Lauren wanting to leave the show and compared her decision to her on screen ex, Eliot's behavior.

Fans can watch episode 22 of Married at First Sight Australia on 9Now.

