Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 22 recap: Tension rises at couples retreat while Lauren criticizes Clint

Married at First Sight Australia aired its latest episode on March 3, 2025. The episode featured couples who met for the Couples Retreat, which was meant to give them a break from their usual routine and time to reflect on their relationships. Some couples tried to strengthen their relationships through this, while others had trouble putting aside their differences.

Lauren told Clint what she wanted in a partner, that prompted the group to discuss it. Her views sparked different reactions, and the conversation quickly became heated.

Meanwhile, Clint attempted to navigate the situation while balancing his relationship with her and interactions with the others.

Another issue came up when Ryan and Jacqui’s relationship became a topic of discussion. A remark about their private life led to a disagreement, bringing further tension to the retreat.

The situation escalated as different participants weighed in, making it difficult for the couple to move forward without addressing the concerns raised.

Conflicts emerge at the retreat in Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia Couples Retreat began with a mix of excitement and tension as the participants arrived at their shared accommodation. While some looked forward to the experience, Lauren seemed uninterested in connecting with the group.

After a while, tensions between Lauren and Clint became clear. During a conversation about relationship expectations, Lauren shared her perspective on what she believed an “alpha male” should be.

“For me, I like to be the homemaker, but I want to be the homemaker for someone who's out there doing deals and hustling, someone I look up to and respect,” she explained.

The other brides and grooms of Married at First Sight Australia questioned her opinion, with Jamie pointing out that masculinity does not exclude contributing to household responsibilities.

“Everyone's literally just spewing garbage, it's just like a pimple that has endless pus,” Lauren responded.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Jacqui’s relationship also faced scrutiny when Jacqui shared details about their personal life. The conversation escalated when Beth commented on Ryan’s priorities, saying he would rather save his energy for “iron” instead of Jacqui.

In response, Ryan called the remark “classless.”

Lauren’s remarks cause division among the brides

As the evening progressed in Married at First Sight Australia, Lauren’s comments about the group became a major point of discussion. The other brides began to question her level of interest in the experiment and her relationship with Clint.

Beth expressed her thoughts on Lauren’s behavior,

“I think Lauren thinks she's better than us. She acts like she's the Queen of England, she just looks down her nose at everyone,” she said.

Lauren reacted to this, she stated,

"The bogans just keep boganing with their boganic ways."

Lauren continued to distance herself from the group, stating that she did not sign up for the experiment to discuss her relationship with others. Awhina reminded her that she had previously done the same with Eliot.

“You had a lot of fun doing it when you were talking about Eliot to all of us,” she pointed out.

By the next morning, Lauren decided to leave the retreat, claiming that it was Clint’s idea. The other participants questioned whether Clint was making his own choices or simply going along with Lauren’s decisions.

Meanwhile, the grooms discussed the situation during Boys' Night, with some expressing concerns that Clint was being “managed” in the relationship.

Married at First Sight Australia airs on Channel 9 and streams on 9Now, with new episodes on Sundays at 7 pm and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 pm.

