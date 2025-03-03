"I don't want to hurt Adrian's feelings" — Married at First Sight Australia star Awhina opens up about her connection 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired its recent episode on March 2, 2025. The episode featured a tense Commitment Ceremony where Awhina and Adrian’s relationship became a key discussion point. During the session, Awhina explained why she hesitated to speak openly about their issues.

"It's not that I feel like I need permission. It's that sometimes, I feel like it'll cause a rift between us if I delve into too much detail about certain things and I don't want to hurt Adrian's feelings," she replied.

Awhina and Adrian struggled to communicate, especially about their recent family visit. Adrian was hesitant to talk, while Awhina seemed conflicted. Others noticed the tension, with Dave noting that she often looked at Adrian before speaking.

At the Commitment Ceremony, one couple chose to leave, while the experts assessed other relationships. Some couples grew stronger, while others faced challenges.

Awhina and Adrian’s communication struggles on Married at First Sight Australia

As Awhina and Adrian took the couch, the experts asked about their relationship dynamics, particularly regarding their family visit in Married at First Sight Australia. Adrian remained firm in his belief that such matters should be private,

"It's a touchy subject. Family's the most important thing, those things should be kept private," Adrian stated.

Awhina, however, hesitated before responding. When asked directly about her reluctance to share more details, she admitted that she doesn't want to "hurt" Adrian's feelings. The experts noticed her hesitation, leading John to press further, asking if she felt she needed permission to speak.

While Awhina denied this, Dave intervened.

"She looks at you for permission to speak, mate. Ask her," he said.

Adrian dismissed this claim, calling it untrue, but Awhina’s body language suggested she was holding back. Mel and Alessandra encouraged Awhina to be more open, reminding her that avoiding difficult conversations could prevent the relationship from growing.

Despite the ongoing concerns, Adrian remained focused on maintaining their connection, and Awhina, while conflicted, still chose to stay in the Married at First Sight Australia experiment.

What else happened in the episode?

Beyond Awhina and Adrian, the Commitment Ceremony highlighted challenges and decisions for other couples in Married at First Sight Australia. Morena was absent at the start, leaving Tony to sit alone. When asked about her absence, he admitted that he felt a "little bit sad." However, just as the discussion continued, Morena made a sudden entrance and said,

"Did you really think I wasn’t gonna come?"

Their conversation revealed ongoing frustrations. Tony shared that he felt Morena’s personality was "too much", while Morena believed she had compromised too much. Ultimately, they both decided to leave the experiment. Tony wrote "until we meet again," while Morena responded with "good riddance" before walking out.

Meanwhile, Paul faced the experts after his earlier admission about punching a hole in a door.

"Frankly, I don't feel very good about this. I want you to tell us why the three experts should not kick you out of the experiment right now," John stated.

Paul acknowledged his actions and expressed regret. The experts made it clear that such behavior could not continue, requiring him to seek support before continuing in the experiment. Other couples, including Rhi and Jeff, focused on their progress.

"Rhi’s mum has me on text already," Jeff shared talking about their connection.

Veronica and Eliot also discussed their struggles, with the experts urging Veronica to be more understanding.

Watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Australia airing Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 7 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

