Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 20 recap: Paul’s shocking revelation sparks drama as tension builds between Awhina and Adrian

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12, episode 20 aired on February 26, 2025, with high drama. Paul’s shocking revelation after an argument with Carina led to a tearful apology at the Dinner Party.

Awhina and Adrian’s issues worsened, and tensions rose between other couples, including Veronica and Eliot. The experts closely watched, especially disapproving of Paul’s actions.

The Dinner Party in Married at First Sight: Australia saw multiple confrontations, with Jacqui demanding an apology from Rhi and Adrian facing criticism for his actions.

Everything that happened in the Married at First Sight: Australia episode

The Married at First Sight: Australia episode began with Carina and Paul waking up in separate apartments. Carina explained that the previous night, she had played a song by a rapper she had been involved with in the past, which upset Paul. Although she apologized, Paul reacted by punching a hole in the bedroom door.

"I did something that I absolutely regret, something that is absolutely unacceptable," he said admitting his mistake during the Dinner Party.

He added:

"I lost control and I punched a hole in the bedroom door... it's disgusting and I'm still hating myself for doing this."

The experts, including John and Alessandra, expressed their concern, stating, "Paul has behaved in a totally unacceptable way," and that he needed to "control his behavior, period."

The other participants were unaware of Paul and Carina’s issues as they prepared for the Dinner Party. Meanwhile, Jacqui remained upset about Rhi’s statements at the last Commitment Ceremony, believing that while Rhi accused her of breaking the girl code, it was Rhi who had actually crossed a more fundamental line.

Awhina and Adrian also faced ongoing struggles after a failed family lunch. Veronica and Eliot had tensions as well, with Veronica rejecting his attempt to enter the Dinner Party together, stating,

"If you don't believe you have a reason to apologise to me, I'm not your mother, I wasn't brought here to fix you."

At Cocktail Hour, the experts observed the shifting dynamics among the couples. Jacqui and Ryan seemed content, with Jacqui joking that she hadn’t cried in four days—a personal record. However, tensions soon emerged. Adrian arrived alone and placed the blame on Cleo for his issues with Awhina, but Awhina overheard and called him out.

The Married at First Sight: Australia experts noted that Adrian appeared to have one set of rules for himself and another for Awhina. Meanwhile, Veronica and Eliot’s relationship remained strained, as she completely ignored him upon arrival.

At the Dinner Party, Paul immediately addressed the group about his actions, admitting to punching the wall and expressing regret. Dave and Jamie reacted with concern, with Jamie asking Carina how she felt. Carina responded, saying she accepted his accountability but expected him to make amends. The experts emphasized,

"There's nothing normal about that behaviour, there's nothing acceptable about that behaviour."

Eliot also weighed in, stating,

"Even if you're able to acknowledge it, it's still despicable behaviour. That's something I want to have a chat to him about and hold him to account, from one man to another."

The conversation in Married at First Sight: Australia then shifted to Awhina and Adrian’s struggles. Awhina claimed Adrian had not supported her throughout the week, while Adrian defended himself, saying he had asked her to go for a walk, watch a movie, and have dinner together.

Awhina pointed out they never actually did those things, to which Adrian responded, "We went to Nando’s," causing laughter from the group. Rhi confronted him over his lack of effort, and as Adrian struggled to defend himself, he stormed away from the table, claiming no one cared about his feelings.

Morena and Tony, despite their ongoing issues, arrived in matching outfits. Tony admitted he had been struggling, and Morena explained the reason behind his hesitation about their future.

She revealed that Tony wasn’t comfortable with the idea of being with a 57-year-old because he wanted to have a baby. Tony criticized Morena’s personality, saying,

"You know how beautiful and pretty you are, but your personality gives me the s--ts, man."

Among the newer couples, Beth and Teejay appeared happy, while Lauren and Clint maintained a friendship. However, Veronica and Eliot’s relationship remained tense.

Veronica cried while discussing Eliot’s letter about his sister, saying she "got nothing" from it. Eliot was hurt by her response, while Jamie urged her to be more understanding. After a discussion, they agreed to try to move forward.

The Married at First Sight: Australia episode ended with Jacqui confronting Rhi about her comments during the Commitment Ceremony. Jacqui accused Rhi of using the platform to

"throw shade, and humiliate, ridicule and say mean things about another bride."

She then demanded an apology, which Rhi reluctantly gave, saying she wanted to be done with the issue. Jacqui was satisfied with the outcome.

The upcoming Commitment Ceremony in Married at First Sight: Australia promises further drama, as the experts plan to address Paul’s actions and hear both his and Carina’s perspectives. Married at First Sight: Australia continues on Sunday at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

