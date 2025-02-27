"Emotional and mental abuse"— Married at First Sight Australia criticize experts overlooking Adrian's behavior towards Awhina

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12's latest episode, which aired on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Adrian and Awhina reached the dinner party separately. As the latter was about to walk in, she heard Adrian talking about how the couple's Family and Friends Week interaction went, and commented on Awhina and her sister's interaction with his friend and family members.

Once they were in the same room, Adrian pulled his wife aside to speak to her privately, where Awhina criticized him for talking about her. The experts noted that she was "pushing back" more lately, instead of submitting to her partner's comments, which angered fans online, considering they didn't comment on Adrian's continuous behavior towards her.

"So emotional and mental abuse is overlooked by the experts #Adrian," one person wrote on X.

"... the 'experts' rip into Paul for THAT, but Adrian, nah that's fine, keep mentally abusing your wife, and Morena, keep flying off the handle and belittling others. Fk this show and the experts, absolutely moronic, never watching it again," a fan commented.

"Okay. It took a punch from Paul for these experts to call him out and threaten him to be kicked out. Uhm......WHY THE F*CK IS ADRIAN - WITH HIS VERBAL ABUSE - STILL ON THE SHOW?????" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 criticized the expert for celebrating Awhina standing up for herself but not expressing "outrage" over Adrian's behavior.

"I hate that the experts celebrate Awhina pushing back and standing up for herself rather than expressing outrage at Adrian’s toxic behaviour," a person wrote.

"Adrian is an abuser getting a platform and he is extremely toxic. Experts should’ve pulled Awhina out of that relationship after watching the other night at the dinner table," a fan commented.

"Yes this! The show allowed Awhina to first sit there with four people against her and then again with just her and Cleo. They allowed them to shame her as a parent and a partner. They allowed Adrian to stay after the "experts" called him out for gaslighting," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"I get that “reality tv” can spark conversations. But should they really come at the expense of real women? This whole thing with Adrian and Awhina is absolutely insane. This is DARVO….playing out on live television. Pay attention!" a person wrote.

"adrian telling awhina not to talk about friends and family week after he’s already done it was so he wouldn’t look bad in front of the group of awhina told the actual truth about what had happened does he think the cast don’t watch the show tho," a fan commented.

"It's interesting"— Expert, John Aiken comments on Awhina calling out Adrian in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 20

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 20 saw the cast gather for their fourth dinner party together. While several couples arrived together, some arrived separately, including Awhina and Adrian. The latter reached first and was speaking about what happened during Friends and Family Week, when Awhina walked in and heard his comments.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple spoke about it privately during which, Adrian told her he didn't want to discuss family week in front of the other couples. Awhina called out Adrian for having different rules of engagement about their relationship, noting she had already heard him discussing the same with others.

"It's interesting though, she seems to be pushing back more," expert John Aiken said as he watched the interaction.

He added that the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star was "calling" Adrian out and just staying quiet and listening to him.

Fans of the reality show commented on the expert's comments on Adrian and Awhina's conversation, and also pointed out the difference in how they reacted to Adrian and Paul's respective behavior online.

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 can be streamed on 9Now.

