"Class act"— Married at First Sight Australia fans praise Dave for calling Adrian out

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Episode 21 saw the cast take part in another commitment ceremony during which, they decided whether they wanted to continue their journey and stay together or part ways.

As Adrian and Awhina sat on the main couch to discuss their issues with the experts. They recalled issues that came up during the family week and Adrian said they could have done more to support one another. He also said that there was too much focus on the negativity in their relationship and wanted to get back to him and Awhina looking at one another and smiling.

Dave disagreed with what Adrian said and told Adrian to look at how hurt Awhina was. Fans of the reality show commented on the commitment ceremony online and praised Dave for calling Adrian out. One person wrote on X:

"Dave is a class act, put Adrian in his place."

"“She’s too scared to even open her mouth around you.” YASSS DAVE!!!! Thank god someone has the b*lls to identify and call Adrian’s abusive behaviour out," a fan commented.

"I’m finding it hard to feel bad for Awhina. It’s giving pathetic now actually. I am also very disappointed in the ‘experts’ not calling out Adrian for what he is because why is Dave doing a better job calling him out?" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia chimed in on the others not calling Adrian out.

"Disappointing that no one else on the show (the cast, the crew, the experts) backed Dave up when he called out Adrian’s behaviour," a person wrote.

"DAVE AIRING OUT ADRIAN IN FRONT OF EVERYBODY OH MY GOD GET HIM AGAIN FOR ME," a fan commented.

"So much respect for Dave.. the only bloke that can speak up against Adrian… and all these p*ssies can’t do the same thing.. Jeff? Ryan??" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia further said:

"This is f*cking appalling. Awhina is being abused - behind closed doors, in front of cameras and even in front of the “experts”. They’re allowing it and even encouraging it. Look at his shit eating grin. She is broken & trauma bonded. Dave is the only one with a spine," a person wrote.

"Love Dave for calling Adrian out & he’s exactly right . Adrian saying I let her say whatever she wants ,WTF .Hes a total manipulator .Awhina looked scared . He told her exactly what to say. How did he ever get on with those psych exams he would have had ??" a fan commented.

"She's hiding stuff deep down"— Dave calls out Adrian in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 21

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 21, the cast gathered for another commitment ceremony during which the couples reflected upon their connections. When Adrian and Awhina were called by the experts, they recalled the argument they had when Adrian's friends and sister as well as Awhina's sister made an appearance.

Adrian said that it didn't go how he had expected it to but when the experts asked him to elaborate, he said he wasn't going to go into details about the same since it concerned both the cast members families.

The Married at First Sight Australia star said he and Awhina were never going to be on the same page about the topic. He added that their only options were to either accept it and move on or keep going back and forth. Alessandra Rampolla reminded him that although they hadn't seen the clips yet, they wanted him to recount the events since it was filmed and people were going to see it regardless.

Awhina started to speak but Adrian interjected and said that his sisters were "being intimated" and he thought his wife's sister was "a bit aggressive." Alessandra noted it was "family members" protecting their own or if they were challenging one another. He said it felt like both of those things.

Alessandra asked whether they didn't feel supported by one another and Adrian said "No." The expert asked Awhina to speak, who looked at her husband before nodding her head, indicating that she agreed with Adrian.

Adrian said the last two weeks had been unhealthy for the couple and said he wanted to remember the good times. Seeing that Awhina hadn't said a word, Married at First Sight Australia star Dave chimed in on their situation.

He said he didn't buy what Adrian was saying and told him to look at how hurt his wife was. Adrian asked the Married at First Sight Australia star why he needed to validate himself to Dave.

"Look how hurt she is man, you're hiding — she's hiding stuff deep down I can see it in her face," Dave said.

Adrian agreed that his an Awhina's relationship hadn't been the best and asked him to give the couple a solution. Dave told the Married at First Sight Australia star to let Awhina tell them how she felt.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 praised Dave for standing up to Dave about his behavior towards his wife.

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 are available to stream on 9Now.

