"Even his mum said that he's difficult" — Married at First Sight Australia bride Lauren on why she should have left Eliot sooner

Married At First Sight Australia released a new episode on March 5, 2025. It featured various relationship challenges, including Lauren and Eliot’s split. During an interview with 9Now Entertainment, released in February 2025, Lauren opened up about her experience, revealing that Eliot’s mother had warned her about his difficult nature on their wedding day.

Ad

“Even his mum said that he's difficult, so I should've just listened to her and left the morning after,” Lauren said in her exit interview.

The couple’s relationship faced challenges early on. Eliot left their honeymoon after admitting he didn’t feel a connection. At the first Dinner Party, he did not show up, while Lauren stayed and toasted to her single status. Reflecting on their incompatibility:

Ad

Trending

“We had conversations very early on where we realised we didn’t align with those big pieces of the puzzle, difference in family goals, difference in lifestyles,” Eliot explained.

Despite their initial connection at the wedding, Lauren later described Eliot as trying to control conversations and the situation.

Eliot leaves the honeymoon early in Married at First Sight Australia

Ad

Lauren and Eliot’s honeymoon was short-lived in Married at First Sight Australia. During their trip, Eliot expressed doubts about their relationship and decided to leave. He explained that he did not feel a connection with Lauren and saw no reason to continue the experiment. Eliot mentioned that he was "quite a decisive person" and that once he made a decision, there wasn’t much that could change his mind.

Lauren, however, claimed that Eliot had been controlling the conversation from the start.

Ad

“When we first arrived, Eliot was telling me what I was and wasn’t allowed to talk about. I was only allowed to say certain things when other people weren’t around,” she said.

Despite Eliot’s exit, Lauren continued her trip alone. She said that she went sailing, had picnics on the beach by herself, and sipped on "some cocktails." Lauren also added that she found her solo time more enjoyable.

Ad

The first dinner party in Married at First Sight Australia without Eliot

Ad

Following their honeymoon, Lauren attended the first Dinner Party without Eliot, who chose not to show up. Instead of being upset, she seemed relieved.

Reflecting on their time together:

“I just feel like he was trying to control the whole situation, trying to control the narrative,” Lauren said.

Meanwhile, Eliot defended his decision to leave the experiment, reiterating that he and Lauren were incompatible. He explained that they hadn’t aligned on "fundamental things" and that he didn't want to continue something that wasn’t working.

Ad

The Dinner Party marked Lauren’s official move forward without Eliot.

"I don't think Eliot's afraid, he just doesn't care. He's a small-minded little man child," Lauren told.

While other couples focused on their relationships, she continued her time on the show independently.

Other highlights from episode 6

Ad

Episode 6 aired on February 3, 2025. Awhina and Adrian tried to reset their relationship by attending a sound healing class. Awhina fell asleep and snored, making Adrian laugh throughout. Tim and Katie arrived at the Dinner Party separately in Married at First Sight Australia. Katie got ready and said she hadn't heard from him.

Tim replied:

"I'd be surprised if we can fix this because Katie hasn't reached out, there's been no effort to see if I'm okay."

Ad

The group questioned Tim about his commitment, and tensions escalated when he tried to deflect.

Married at First Sight continues on Channel 9 and 9Now, airing Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback