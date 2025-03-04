"Broke me in the process" — Married at First Sight Australia star Jamie reveals past relationship struggles in unseen audition tape

In an exclusive video shared by 9Now on March 4, 2025, Married at First Sight Australia star Jamie opened up about her past relationship struggles in her unseen audition tape. Reflecting on her experience, Jamie shared how she poured her energy into making her former partner a better person but, in the process, felt emotionally drained.

In the clip, Jamie revealed that she tried to make her ex a better person, saying:

"But he completely f**king broke me in the process."

She explained how she had once believed every word her ex had told her. The video also featured Jamie discussing her "red flag" list, which gained attention on the show. Additionally, she credited her sister for being the only person who saw through her ex-partner's actions.

Jamie eventually reached a turning point when she took a break from the relationship and rediscovered her sense of self. The audition tape offered more details about this period in her life and her decision to enter Married at First Sight Australia.

Married at First Sight Australia star Jamie reflects on her past relationship

During her Married at First Sight Australia audition, Jamie shared how her past relationship shaped her approach to dating. She recalled believing in everything her ex said, feeling the need to support and help him despite the emotional toll it took on her, stating:

"I believe every f**king word a man says to me, that's my problem. You tell me your sob story... I'm like, 'Let me give you all the love in the world, let me fix you.'"

She admitted that she often put her own needs aside while trying to help him, only to feel hurt in return. Jamie's sister played a crucial role in making her realize the impact of the relationship. She was the only one who recognized the issues early on, but Jamie struggled to navigate the situation alone when she moved to Melbourne. She shared:

"The only person who could see through his bulls**t was my sister."

At one point, Jamie decided to step back from the relationship for three months. During that time, she focused on herself and gradually realized how her ex spoke to her was "unacceptable." She credited this period as the moment she rediscovered her "spark" and understood what she truly wanted in a relationship.

Jamie’s red flag list and moving forward

Another notable moment in Jamie's audition tape was when she revealed her long list of red flags. The list, which she had compiled on her phone, became a topic of discussion among viewers. In the video, she jokingly mentioned that one of her dealbreakers included men driving hatchbacks, saying:

"Oh my god, I can't deal with men with hatchbacks."

Jamie acknowledged that her past experiences influenced the way she now views relationships. She described herself as an open book, unafraid to share her story with others.

The audition tape provided insight into Jamie's mindset before joining Married at First Sight Australia. By stepping away from her past and focusing on herself, she hoped to find a meaningful connection on the show. The full video of Jamie's audition is available on 9Now.

Fans can watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Australia airing Sunday at 7:00 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

