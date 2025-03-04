"That's really classless" — Married at First Sight Australia star Ryan reacts to Beth's comment about him seemingly choosing workout over Jacqui

The latest episode of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired on March 3, 2025. The cast members were at the Couples Retreat, where they spent time together away from their usual setting. Some couples focused on their relationships, while others had disagreements.

One of the key moments of the episode revolved around Ryan and Jacqui. During a group discussion, Jacqui spoke about Ryan’s workout obsession and how it influenced their relationship. She revealed that he prioritized training above all else, including intimacy.

"Ryan really cares about training all the time. He only wants to have s*x if he's not training... he wants to 'save his [testosterone],'" Jacqui shared.

Another cast member, Beth made a comment on Ryan’s priorities:

“It seems like you’d rather save your energy for the iron than her [Jacqui]”

Ryan did not like the remark and said:

"C'mon man. Where's your class? Where is your class, that's really classless, Beth!"

The conversation continued as others joined in. Lauren and Clint also had challenges during the retreat. Lauren shared her views on relationships, which led to a discussion with the group in Married at First Sight Australia.

Ryan and Beth’s conversation leads to tension in Married at First Sight Australia

A conversation about Ryan and Jacqui's relationship took a turn at the Couples Retreat when the latter talked about Ryan's training plan and how it affected their relationship. She mentioned that he preferred to wait until he wasn’t training to be intimate, which led to reactions from the group.

Beth then commented on Ryan’s priorities, that did not sit well with Ryan, who immediately responded, that her statement was "classless." Following the exchange, Ryan pulled Jacqui aside to talk about their situation.

"I'm only going to say this once. If it happens again, this relationship's over," he told Beth.

Jacqui defended herself, pointing out that Ryan had also conversed about their relationship in group settings before. Some participants agreed that Ryan’s reaction was wrong, while others felt Beth’s remark was unnecessary.

As the night progressed in Married at First Sight Australia, Teejay addressed the situation, asking Ryan if he had an issue with Beth’s words or with the group talking about personal matters in general. In response, Teejay brought up Ryan’s remark from the workshop discussion, where he commented on Jacqui’s s*x skills, saying she was "awesome."

Ryan maintained that he wanted their relationship to "stay private," and apologized to Teejay for calling Beth classless.

Other key moments from the episode

As this episode of Married at First Sight Australia continued, Lauren also shared her views on what she expected in a partner. When asked what she meant by an “alpha male,” she explained:

“For me, I like to be the homemaker, but I want to be the homemaker for someone who's out there doing deals and hustling, someone I look up to and respect.”

Jamie responded that being the man of the house did not mean he couldn't help with household tasks. While chatting with other brides, she expressed her frustration and made comments that some found dismissive.

“The bogans just keep boganing with their boganic ways,” she said.

Beth, who had earlier clashed with Ryan, also shared her thoughts on Lauren’s behavior toward the group.

“I think Lauren thinks she’s better than us. She acts like she’s the Queen of England, she just looks down her nose at everyone,” she said.

Meanwhile, Clint found himself in the middle of the situation, as the group questioned whether he was making his own decisions or simply going along with Lauren. When Lauren considered leaving the retreat, Clint supported the idea, saying that stepping away might help their relationship. However, when others asked about it, Lauren replied that it was Clint’s decision.

Watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Australia airing on Channel 9 and 9Now.

