“Details matter” — House of Knives star Anne Burrell shares her top strategies for winning cooking competitions

House of Knives star Anne Burrell opened up about her competition mindset, culinary tips, and cooking philosophy in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table published in April 2025. Known for her appearances on Worst Cooks in America, Beat Bobby Flay, and Iron Chef America, Burrell has now stepped back into the arena as a contestant, taking on new challenges in House of Knives.

When asked about her strategy in cooking competitions, Anne talked about the importance of timing, organisation, and not letting last-minute impulses interfere with plating. Reflecting on how rushing can undermine presentation.

“Some delicate little garnish or some cute little clever thing that you've spent time working on it, and then when it doesn't make it on the plate, it's just like, ‘Oh, crap.’ Right? Because details matter,” she said,

Throughout the interview, Burrell shared how she balances intuition and preparation. From saving chicken carcasses for stock to creating "chunky gravy" with roasted vegetables, her approach is grounded in practicality.

“Go with the first thing that comes into your mind” — House of Knives star Anne explains her competition strategy

Anne Burrell noted that her competition mindset always starts with trusting her first instinct. She explained that overthinking can lead to confusion and lost time, especially in fast-paced challenges.

“Whenever I hear what the challenge is, I go with the first thing that comes into my head,” she said.

From there, she gathers every ingredient and tool she might need up front to avoid making multiple trips and losing valuable seconds. According to the House of Knives star, another key aspect of her strategy is tasting,

“Even experienced chefs... you're just trying to do so many things all at the same time. A lot of times, a step that gets missed is tasting your food,” she shared.

Burrell stressed that checking for seasoning and balance is essential, even when under pressure. She also keeps a firm five-minute rule for plating. She explained that chefs often underestimate how long final presentation can take. By stopping to plate with time to spare, she avoids missing critical garnishes or style points.

For her, it’s not about overcomplicating but ensuring that every detail is in place. She concluded that if there’s time left, the best move is to step back and make small corrections—not additions. “Stop! That is the kiss of death,” she said, recalling common last-minute mistakes.

Anne on rustic cooking and reusing ingredients

Anne also discussed how her love for rustic cooking influences her choices in the kitchen. She described it as cooking that reaches the “burnt toast phase”—where food gets as close to being overdone as possible without tipping over. “It’s the most flavorful step before it’s trash,” she explained. Her style embraces this balance, valuing flavour depth over perfection.

This same philosophy guides her ingredient use. She often saves scraps many would throw away—like carrot tops, chicken bones, or shrimp heads—and turns them into flavourful stocks or crispy additions. During a shrimp-themed challenge on House of Knives, she deep-fried spot prawn heads, comparing them to “shrimp potato chips.”

Burrell shared that it's a trick she’s used often, especially when deep fryers are already available. In addition, she encourages home cooks to simplify their toolkits. She relies on low-tech essentials like wooden spoons, fish spatulas, and microplanes. Her message is clear: successful cooking doesn’t require expensive gadgets—just solid techniques and the willingness to push flavours further.

Catch the latest episodes of House of Knives available to stream on Food Network.

