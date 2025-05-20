I'm surprised Tournament of Champions doesn't feature more chefs like Maneet Chauhan, who celebrate Indian cuisine

Tournament of Champions, one of Food Network's most celebrated culinary competitive shows, first aired in March 2020. It quickly turned into a fan-favorite contest, as it featured chefs from around the globe creating a diverse competitive atmosphere. However, the representation of one cuisine remains increasingly absent from the tournament, which is Indian.

Ad

Apart from Maneet Chauhan's dominance over Tournament of Champions, no other chef with an Indian background has been able to leave a lasting impression. It is surprising to see the lack of Indian chefs on the Food Network show, despite knowing the prominence and significance of Indian cuisine in the culinary world.

While many may argue that it is due to the lack of Indian competitors in Food Network competitions, I still think there are enough to ensure a proper representation. Aarti Sequeira, the winner of The Next Food Network Star, Aarthi Sampath, the winner of Chopped, and Aakash Dhall, the winner of Food Network Canada's Fire Masters, can be cast.

Ad

Trending

Aarthi has only competed once on Tournament of Champions, where she was defeated in the second round of the contest. I believe a show like ToC should invite chefs like her simply because of the lack of representation of Indian cuisine. With a platform as big as this, it presents itself as a significant stage to bring a cuisine to the forefront and showcase it to the world.

Maneet Chauhan has consistently worked to represent her culture, and I believe chefs like her must be allowed the same opportunity. That way, Tournament of Champions will become more diverse, and the contestants will face tough competition.

Ad

Tournament of Champions star Maneet Chauhan has proved how Indian cuisine can be used with other flavors from around the world

Ad

Maneet Chauhan, who has competed on The Next Iron Chef, Iron Chef America, and been a judge on Chopped, has won Tournament of Champions twice. First in season 2 by defeating Brooke Williamson, then in season 5 by defeating Antonia Lofaso. The Indian-American chef, throughout her run on the Food Network show, has consistently represented her roots and culture in her dishes.

Renowned for her global-fusion style of cooking with a stress on Indian cuisine, Maneet has presented several dishes that have showcased the nuanced techniques and flavors of Indian food.

Ad

The reason why I say shows as big as Tournament of Champions need more chefs like Maneet is not only for representation but also to change the narrative, mainly misconceptions, regarding Indian food. To highlight the cuisine in critically acclaimed competition shows is the most efficient way of highlighting the versatility and dynamism of Indian cuisine.

In the finale of season 5 of ToC, Maneet faced Antonia Lofaso. The Randomizer asked the chefs to make a high-end and a low-end dish using a side of goat, cacao pods, and a heating mixer with layered and spicy components.

Ad

Ad

Maneet prepared a Gushtaba, Kashmiri goat meatballs in korma sauce, and a keema pav Indian 'Sloppy Joe' served with pickled onions and fried chilis. These dishes won her the winner's title in season 5, making her a two-time champion.

It illustrates how Indian flavors and styles can be fused with foreign ingredients to create a global dish. This way, not only is the culture represented, but it is also allowed to showcase its adaptability and versatility.

Ad

In an interview with Mashed, published on February 2, 2023, Maneet talked about the misconceptions regarding Indian food that she hoped people would overcome.

"There is nothing known as curry powder in Indian cooking. It is a blend of different spices, and everybody has their own unique blend. I mean, I love the fact that there is curry powder on the shelves to make Indian food more accessible, but usually, most of these blends do not do justice to what Indian spice blends are," she explained.

Ad

Ad

I firmly believe that had there been more Indian chefs of ToC, it would have helped people change their narrative about Indian food and learn about the cuisine. Indian food, what is represented outside the Indian subcontinent, is a mainstream, stereotypical understanding of the cuisine, which is not always correct.

If shows like Tournament of Champions had more chefs with a background in Indian cooking, it would allow them the opportunity to educate people and debunk misconceptions.

Ad

In the interview, Maneet also said,

"Spices are the foundation of Indian food, but they'll be your friends if you treat them properly."

It further establishes my argument of why the lack of Indian preparations for competition shows takes away from the learning aspect of competition shows. Indian cuisine is often seen as a cumbersome style of cooking with hundreds of ingredients. However, I believe chefs like Maneet can make the cuisine accessible to the public if given the opportunity.

Ad

Maneet Chauhan (Image via Getty)

Maneet also owns Chauhan Ale & Masala House in Nashville, which serves dishes like garam masala pork belly and Nashville-style hot chicken pakodas, showcasing the ability of Indian flavors to collaborate with global cuisine.

Ad

Thus, I firmly believe that Tournament of Champions should feature the handful of Indian chefs there are until more participate in Food Network's competition shows. It will not only create a diverse environment but also help viewers learn more about the cuisine.

Stream Tournament of Champions episodes on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More