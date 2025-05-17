Were you just as disappointed by Shota Nakajima's early exit from Tournament of Champions as I was?

Tournament of Champions season 6, which premiered on March 2, 2025, pitted some of the most accomplished chefs, experts in a wide range of cuisines, against each other. From continental and rustic Italian food to a fusion of Japanese-American meals, the participating chefs were masters in different cooking styles.

While each hoped to win the champion's belt and the $150,000 cash prize, not everyone could, despite their capabilities. After a grueling series of bracket-style knockout cook-offs, Antonia Lofaso emerged victorious, defeating Sara Bradley.

However, in the journey to the finale, many capable chefs were eliminated from the competition. One among them was Top Chef alum Shota Nakajima, who had to leave the show in the second round after losing to Tournament of Champions newcomer, Kaleena Bliss.

Although I was disappointed to see someone as competent as Shota, for whom season 6 was his third appearance, get eliminated, his early exit was a testament to the fact that the competition did not favor any participant. It allowed every chef, new or experienced, the same opportunity to win the show, making performance the only point of judgment, not experience.

It was disappointing to see Shota lose the contest and be eliminated, as I had high expectations from the chef. After watching him outperform formidable competitors like Antonia and Joe Sasto in his debut season, I was convinced he had what it takes to go far in the contest. However, he failed to meet the judges' expectations.

Moreover, I was upset to see Shota leave because it deprived me of the opportunity to witness him present a fusion of Japanese food. Shota, as a Japanese-American, never failed to include and flaunt the art of Japanese cooking in his dishes, even when faced with the Randomizer, which threw randomly-assorted ingredients his way.

Shota's ability to present his identity in every dish he created was one trait that I appreciated and liked watching. Consequently, it was disappointing to see him leave ToC, knowing he had more to offer.

Tournament of Champions star Shota Nakajima aims to bring Japanese cuisine to the forefront

Shota Nakajima was born in Japan but was raised in Seattle, Washington. At the age of 18, the Tournament of Champions alum moved to Osaka, Japan, to study Japanese cuisine at the Tsuji Culinary Arts School. It was there that he met Michelin star chef Yasuhiko Sakamoto. After working under her mentorship, his perspective on cooking changed.

After returning to the States, Shota transformed his style of cooking and strived to introduce Chef Sakamoto's approach to hospitality and Japanese cuisine to the world, especially to the culinary industry of the United States of America. He then went on to participate in multiple culinary competition shows like Beat Bobby Flay, Top Chef: Portland, and Iron Chef Gauntlet.

His personal evolution and determination to showcase his cultural and culinary background, instead of blending in with the rest, made him an honorable figure in the industry and a fan-favorite star on Tournament of Champions. However, his early exit disappointed many, including me.

In the first round of competition, Shota was pitted against Brittany Anderson. He prepared a saba shioyaki mackerel with grated radish, whereas his opponent prepared a German-style dish. It illustrates how he always prioritizes showcasing Japanese styles of cooking and preparations, irrespective of the ingredients provided. While judging his plate, Mei Lin said:

"I think this dish actually transported me into Japan."

The dish was appreciated by the other panelists as well, one of whom finished the whole serving.

In the second round, the Tournament of Champions star prepared a cornish hen with dashi soba, roasted cauliflower, and pickled cauliflower. The judges complimented the elements of the dish, saying the noodles were "cooked to perfection." Although they appreciated his efforts, they felt the flavors were a little mild.

While speaking to the cameras, Shota confessed that Japanese cuisine "might be too subtle for these competitions," knowing he was going to lose the cook-off to Kaleena Bliss. He eventually lost the round and was eliminated from the contest.

I was disappointed to see him leave Tournament of Champions because I knew he had more to offer. His fusion cooking style, which never failed to include and make the Japanese elements the star of each dish, attested to Shota's versatility and ability to adapt under pressure.

Additionally, it was upsetting to see his elimination because, to me, it felt like the judges misjudged the intricacy of the food and were not able to completely understand the subtlety of Japanese cuisine, as Shota mentioned himself. I firmly believe that his plate of food was not subpar.

From a viewer's perspective, it would have been exciting to watch him compete further in the show, knowing how capable he was of winning the title. It also would have upgraded the level of competition, pushing the other chefs to go beyond their comfort zones and fight. However, I hope the Tournament of Champions star returns in the next season and goes far.

Stream episodes of Tournament of Champions on Max.

