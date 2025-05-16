Were you just as disappointed to see Nini Nguyen lose in Tournament of Champions as I was?

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Tournament of Champions, arguably Food Network's most competitive culinary show, ended another season in April 2025. It introduced some of the most renowned and seasoned chefs from the culinary world and pitted them against each other, pushing them to go beyond their comfort zones to cook impressive plates of food.

Chefs from different backgrounds, mastering many cuisines, participated in the competition to showcase their skills. The cultural and culinary diversity enhanced the quality of the show and upgraded the competitive nature of the contest. The chefs used the opportunity to bring their style of cooking to the forefront by tapping into their strongest suits.

For Nini Nguyen, it was Vietnamese food. Having grown up as a Vietnamese American in New Orleans, Nini was raised in an environment of flavors. I was disappointed to see Nini get eliminated because I had hoped to see more of her cooking style, which was a mix of modern and traditional.

Nini got eliminated from Tournament of Champions season 6 in episode 7, after losing her cook-off to her Top Chef co-star, Sara Bradley, by a margin of four points. Nini, who was fairly new to ToC, had a lot of potential, in my opinion, and would have presented dishes highlighting her Vietnamese culture, had she been able to stay in the contest.

However, Tournament of Champions is a tough contest and as unpredictable as it can get. Despite putting her best foot forward, she could not defeat her opponent, Sara. Although the outcome cannot be changed, I was disappointed to see a chef as talented as Nini leave the competition.

I wanted to see more from her because I knew she could have presented many fusion dishes, highlighting and representing her Vietnamese roots.

Tournament of Champions star Nini Nguyen must return for season 7

Nini Nguyen grew up in New Orleans, which is essentially considered a cultural hub, where a diverse range of cuisines intermingle with the Louisiana style of cooking to produce something entirely new. To have a chef come with such a background raised my expectations of her. Having seen her journey on Top Chef, I was certain she would make it far in the competition.

However, her elimination in the quarterfinals upset me because it took away an opportunity for me to witness her showcase her Vietnamese culture in her preparations. Not only was it unique when mixed with the Louisiana twist, but it was also a fusion that people enjoyed.

In the quarterfinals of Tournament of Champions, Nini had prepared a grilled picanha steak with a rhea egg matsutake mushroom banh khot. The dish in itself was a fusion creation, in which Nini infused an element from Vietnamese cooking. Banh khot, a Vietnamese savory mini pancake, was much appreciated by the judges.

"The little banh khot, incredibly crispy, which, for a pancake, is a great surprise. That had a really nice flavor," a panelist said.

However, in her previous battles against Claudette Zepeda and Carlos Anthony, Nini could not capitalize on her Vietnamese cooking skills, mainly to keep up with the demands of the Randomizer, or possibly because she was still adjusting to the format. I firmly believe there is more to Nini's skillset than she presented, and given the opportunity, she could excel.

In an interview with Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network, on August 27, 2024, Nini said:

"I feel like I'm the most me Vietnamese I’ve ever been in my life. I think it’s because not only that I realize the significance it is for me, but for a lot of other people for representation."

It shows how she had the capabilities, but only succumbed to the competitive nature of the show. I feel she had the talent to represent herself and her community on a plate of food.

Consequently, I was disappointed to see her exit Tournament of Champions, because I knew she had more to offer but was outsmarted by the pressure of the contest. However, I hope she returns for season 7 of the Food Network show, as, like me, many would want to see her bring Vietnamese cuisine into the limelight.

Tournament of Champions is available to stream on Max.

