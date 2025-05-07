I believe the semifinal cook-off between Antonia Lofaso and Britt Rescigno in Tournament of Champions was not just about food

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

Tournament of Champions season 6, which premiered on March 2, 2025, aired its finale, titled A New Champion Is Crowned, on April 20, 2025. Four chefs entered the last stage of the competition, vying to walk away with the champion's belt and the $150,000 monetary prize. However, before battling in the finale, the chefs had to take down their opponents in the semifinal cook-off.

Chef Britt Rescigno was pitted against six-time contender Chef Antonia Lofaso, who had failed to clinch the winner's title in the finale of season 5 after losing to Maneet Chauhan by one point. Both chefs were determined to put their best efforts on display, confident about outperforming the other and advancing to the final stage of competition, and they did.

Ad

Trending

The battle resulted in a tie in scores as the panelists for the round were equally impressed by the food prepared by both chefs. However, when judged on taste to break the tie, Antonia won by a point more than Britt. While Antonia was speechless, Britt broke down in tears. The contestants' reactions to the result convinced me to believe that the battle was not just about food.

Both Tournament of Champions contenders entered the round with specific goals in mind. While Antonia sought her "fairytale ending," looking forward to ending the season with the win she lost in season 5, Britt looked at the battle as an opportunity to prove she was worthy of the spot and could cook just as well as the other chefs.

Ad

In my opinion, the motivation behind each chef's participation proved that the cook-off was not just about food for them; it was more. For Antonia, it symbolized a step in her redemption journey, whereas for Britt, it was her chance to prove she was on par with the rest of the competition.

Tournament of Champions stars Antonia and Britt's cook-off was a tale of personal challenges

Ad

Before stepping into the kitchen to cook off against Britt, Antonia told the cameras that it was her sixth appearance on the show, and it would be futile if she left the tournament empty-handed. Antonia was determined to end the season on a high, hoping to turn her journey into a successful redemption story.

None of the other contenders had a run quite like Antonia's, having competed in every season of Tournament of Champions. It was one of the main reasons why winning the cook-off against Britt felt like a personal challenge to Antonia, a hurdle she needed to overcome to get her "fairytale ending."

Ad

"It took me almost a year to recover from last year. Losing by one point, it was so hard. This is mine now. I'm not letting anyone take this away from me," she said.

Elsewhere, Britt told the cameras that she put her life, her marriage, and her restaurant "on hold" to participate in the contest and win. It was her personal battle that she needed to win to make sense of her participation.

Ad

Moreover, she was pleased she was pitted against Antonia, a seasoned chef familiar with the anxieties of Tournament of Champions, because that way, by defeating her, Britt could prove she was just as talented as the others. Britt approached the cook-off as a challenge to prove her worth.

"All other competitors that are in the top four have worked for Michelin star restaurants, have a James Beard, or have been nominated for one, and I haven't, but it doesn't matter because I can cook just like anyone else," Britt stated.

Ad

Ad

The motivation that drove each chef was a testament to the fact that although the battle was about food, it meant more to them. I believe both Antonia and Britt took the cook-off as an opportunity to overcome their personal hurdles.

For the semifinal battle, Antonia prepared a whole fried pompano, vegetable escabeche, and purple cauliflower puree, whereas Britt cooked a poached pompano escabeche style with a tostada.

Based on the judges' scores, Antonia and Britt had tied with 82 points each. Thus, the scores in the taste category were used to break the tie. Since Antonia had a 41 in that category and Britt a 40, Antonia won the round and crushed Britt's dream of entering the finale.

Ad

As soon as the winner was announced, Britt said:

"One day."

Ad

It showed how meaningful that win would have been for the Tournament of Champions contestant. Britt broke down backstage, admitting it took an emotional toll on her. Meanwhile, Antonia stated that her victory felt like "full vindication."

The emotions with which the contestants entered the semifinal and left it demonstrated that the competition was not only about who presented a better plate of food but also about accomplishing the goals they had entered the contest with. For people like Antonia, the challenge was another chapter in her redemption story, whereas for others, like Britt, it meant validation.

Ad

Thus, I believe that the Tournament of Champions semifinal cook-off between Antonia and Britt was more than just about food.

Tournament of Champions can be streamed on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More