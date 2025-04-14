Tournament of Champions contestant Britt Rescigno defeats Kaleena Bliss with her head-turning dish in episode 7

Tournament of Champions season 6 returned with another episode on April 13, 2025. Titled Down to the Great 8, episode 7 saw eight participants return to the arena to compete against each other for a spot in the finale. Among them was Chef Britt Rescigno, who defeated Chef Kaleena Bliss in a sudden death battle and advanced to the next stage of the show, a step closer to the $150,000 prize.

In Sunday's episode, the eight contestants went head-to-head in four battles, each risking the danger of going home. While they put their best foot forward to outperform their competitors, not everyone was able to succeed. The first battle was between Joe Sasto and Lee Anne Wong, followed by Britt and Kaleena.

The third and fourth battles were between Sara Bradley and Nini Nguyen, and Kevin Lee and Antonia Lofaso, respectively.

Britt defeated Kaleena with her Filipino-influenced pork sausage, beef oyster steaks, and avocado dish. She earned 88 points out of 100 from the judges, whereas Kaleena received 85. Consequently, Britt emerged victorious and inched closer to the coveted title of Tournament of Champions winner.

What did Britt and Kaleena prepare in Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 7?

In this week's episode of Tournament of Champions, the randomizer continued to challenge the chefs by providing them with a random selection of ingredients, cuisines, and kitchen appliances. It not only enhanced the difficulty level of the battles but also prompted the contestants to push their boundaries and step out of their comfort zones.

The randomizer tasked Britt and Kaleena to prepare a "fruity and nutty" dish with longganisa (Filipino pork sausage), avocado, and beef oyster steaks. Additionally, they had to use a pizzelle press in their procedure and had 40 minutes to complete the dish. New Jersey-born Britt admitted that the randomizer "was not nice" to her, but remained determined to present the judges with a dish worthy of a win.

While speaking to the camera, Britt, who grew up in New Gretna and worked as an executive chef on Long Beach Island, said:

"This is the whole new Chef Britt: getting married, my first restaurant... This is a lot of new things and exciting things happening, and I have space for one more thing, and that's TOC champ."

Consequently, the Tournament of Champions contestant prepared farrotto, which essentially is farro cooked like risotto, with seared beef oyster steak, herb, and frisée salad with grilled avocado vinaigrette, and a savory pizzelle cooked in fat from the sausage.

Britt's opponent in the Tournament of Champions sudden death battle, Kaleena, presented the judges with an avocado and herb-grilled oyster steak paired with spaetzle, cashew cream, and a fruity salad.

Judges Michael Symon, Ming Tsai, and Cat Cora blind tasted the dishes of the two contestants. While they appreciated the taste of both preparations, they preferred the farrotto dish, impressed by its seasoning. Consequently, they scored Britt 88 out of 100 and gave Kaleena 85. While Britt celebrated yet another victory in the arena, Kaleena failed to make the cut by three points.

Britt's victory this week over the Chicago-based chef confirmed her spot in the Top 4 of Tournament of Champions. It marked Britt's third time in the final rounds of the competitive reality show. She defeated James Beard award-winning chef Jonathan Sawyer, Chopped judge Marc Murphy, and Amanda Freitag to advance to the final stage in the previous season. However, she lost the finale to Maneet Chauhan.

Season of the cooking show saw Britt outperform Tiffani Faison and Jose Garces before losing to Maneet.

Tournament of Champions finale will air on April 20, 2025, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on Food Network.

