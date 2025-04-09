“Another bummer”- Tournament of Champions fans react to Carlos Anthony’s shocking elimination

Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6 was released on April 6. Titled Randomizer Strikes Back, the episode covered four second-round battles between eight contestants. The participants were segregated into pairs of two, who competed to save themselves from elimination under the judgment of Guy Fieri and Simon Majumdar.

Ad

Episode 6 saw Chef Carlos Anthony's departure from the show after he lost his battle with Nini Nyugen. Chefs Adam Sobel, David Viana, and Rocco DiSpirito also went home after losing their respective battles.

Nyugen plated a steak au poivre, while Anthony served a tartare, which he decided to sear in a tataki style. This decision cost him his journey on the show. While everything else on his dish was appreciated, he lost to Nini by one point because of his searing style.

Ad

Trending

Fans of the Tournament of Champions reacted to Carlos Anthony's elimination on X.

"God damn it! Another bummer of a loss: Carlos Anthony! Idk man, my heart takes a beating with every single round. Idk if I want to keep watching next year. My favorite chefs, or chefs that I really think have pulled it out, keep losing," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Chef Carlos’ undoing was going w/Chef Nini’s respin want on style. He angered the randomizer gods. Also his dish looked much better," another posted.

"Was rooting for Chef Carlos Anthony to win it all and felt he should've won that round with his unique twist on Steak Tartare. Anyone can cook a tenderloin and fries. Disappointed," a third added.

Ad

"Omg Nini Nguyen actually beat Carlos Anthony!!!! Even though he beat one of the legend Chef Amanda!" one commented.

Some Tournament of Champions viewers explained how they didn't like Carlos' dish.

"No offense to Carlos but I don't eat raw meat even though it's cured and besides I don't eat red meat very often since I'm watching my cholesterol," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Carlos, I like ya buddy, but you are not the buzz saw," another posted.

"And Carlos is out of there," one commented.

"Reminder, Chef Zepeda set herself on fire so that Chef Nini could take out Chef Carlos," another said.

Battle between Chef Carlos Anthony and Chef Nini Nyugen on Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6

In Chef Carlos Anthony and Chef Nini Nygen's Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6 battle, they were asked to make dishes that consisted of beef tenderloin and shishito peppers. They were also required to use an immersion blender in the preparation of their dish and were asked to follow an updated classic theme.

Ad

Ad

Chef Nini Nygen made a steak au poivre, which the judges thought was fresh and new. They also thought some of its elements were different, but that's exactly what made it fresh.

Chef Carlos Anthony, on the other hand, made steak tartare. His presentation of the aji amarillo sauce as a "yolk" garnered praises, while his searing style didn't please the judges much.

In a neck-and-neck competition, Nini Nyugen won by just one point, while Carlos Anthony was sadly sent packing.

Ad

New episodes of Tournament of Champions season 6 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on the Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More