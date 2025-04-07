Who won between Antonia Lofaso and Rocco DiSpirito in the Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6? Details explored

Antonia Lofaso defeated Rocco DiSpirito in the Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6's final battle with a score margin that placed her firmly in the next round. The competition on Food Network marked the first audience participation in ingredient selection, resulting in sturgeon, Tuscan kale, mortar and pestle, and gastropub theme as required elements.

Lofaso's winning dish featured a fish and chips preparation, scoring high marks in technique, while DiSpirito presented a bacon-wrapped interpretation. The battle aired on Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT, concluding an episode that included victories from Kevin Lee, Nini Nguyen, and Sara Bradley.

Antonia Lofaso advances in Tournament of Champions after beating Rocco DiSpirito

The Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6’s final competition segment introduced live audience influence on the Randomizer for the first time in tournament history.

After the audience vote triggered a complete restart of ingredient selection, both chefs received their challenge components. The Randomizer displayed sturgeon as the required protein, paired with Tuscan kale for the vegetable requirement.

Equipment limitations specified mortar and pestle usage, while the culinary direction focused on gastropub-style preparation. Lofaso approached the challenge by transforming the sturgeon into a fish and chips presentation. She incorporated the Tuscan kale by mixing it into a mushy peas component, maintaining gastropub traditions while adding modern elements.

DiSpirito chose a different direction with his sturgeon preparation. His technique focused on wrapping the fish with bacon to enhance flavor and maintain moisture. The Tuscan kale received a braising treatment, creating a rich accompaniment to the main protein. His interpretation aimed for refinement while maintaining gastropub-style accessibility.

The scoring revealed clear differences between the two approaches. Lofaso's fish and chips earned higher marks across multiple judging categories. The Tournament of Champions season 6 judges' feedback highlighted successful execution of gastropub style dining. Flavor combinations received positive responses from all judges.

DiSpirito's dish earned recognition for technical execution and flavor development. The judges noted his successful protein cooking and vegetable preparation. The scoring reflected appreciation for his refined interpretation while indicating preference for Lofaso's more direct gastropub approach.

The final tally showed a definitive margin of victory for Lofaso, securing her advancement in the tournament.

About the contestants

Tournament of Champions season 6 contestant Rocco DiSpirito (Image via Getty)

The Tournament of Champions season 6 battle featured two accomplished culinary professionals. Antonia Lofaso brings extensive restaurant experience as owner of multiple Los Angeles establishments, including Scopa— Italian Roots and Black Market Liquor Bar, per her official website.

Her television experience includes appearances on Top Chef Chicago, Top Chef All Stars, and roles as judge on CNBC's Restaurant Startup and Food Network shows. She trained at the French Culinary Institute and apprenticed under Wolfgang Puck at Spago.

According to Rocco DiSpirito’s official website, he started his culinary training at the Culinary Institute of America at age sixteen. His restaurant Union Pacific earned three stars from The New York Times.

He also authored fourteen cookbooks, including three New York Times bestsellers, and received the James Beard Award. DiSpirito trained at Le Jardin des Cygne in France and worked at Lespinasse under Gray Kunz. Both chefs regularly appear on Food Network competitions.

Earlier battles

The Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6 featured three critical matches before the Lofaso-DiSpirito face-off. Kevin Lee secured a victory against Adam Sobel with a seven-point margin, presenting Korean-inspired pork nachos that met the Guy's birthday theme requirements.

Nini Nguyen won against Carlos Anthony by a single point, with her steak au poivre preparation outscoring Anthony's tartare interpretation.

Sara Bradley advanced by defeating David Viana, presenting a rack of lamb with whipped Meyer lemon and pistachio crust that aligned with the date night dinner theme. Each battle showcased the Randomizer's impact on competition outcomes through specific ingredient and theme requirements.

Tournament of Champions season 6 airs on The Food Network.

