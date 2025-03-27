Who got eliminated in the Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 4? Details explored

Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 4, Leave It All on the Floor, premiered on Food Network on March 23, 2025. The episode featured the final four battles of the first round, with each winner securing a spot in the next stage of the tournament.

Eight contestants were paired into groups of two, competing head-to-head to impress judges Guy Fieri and Simon Majumdar. By the end of the four showcased battles, Amanda Freltag, Dale Talde, Claudette Zepeda, and Tobias Dorzon lost their respective face-offs and were eliminated from the show.

How did the eliminations happen in the Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 4?

Amanda Freitag lost to Carlos Anthony

Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 4 kicked off with a battle between Amanda Freitag and Carlos Anthony. For their face off, the Randomizer gave country ribs, jalapenos, a stand mixer, battered, and cinnamon sticks.

Chef Carlos prepared albondiga with Oaxacan mole. The judges were surprised by the flavor Crlos was able to infuse in such a short time and praised his balanced use of jalapeno well in both the quick pickle and in the meatball.

Meanwhile, Chef Amanda presented cinnamon-glazed country-style pork ribs with an aji amarillo sauce. The judges liked the dish they didn't feel it was at the level of Carlos' dish. With that, Chef Carlos beat Chef Amanda 87 to 85.

Dale Talde lost to Sara Bradley

The second battle pitted Dale Talde against Sara Bradley. The Randomizer gave them Denver steak, turnips, charred v-blade mandoline, and horseradish. Chef Sara sought to use each ingredient in multiple ways and prepared Urfa charred Denver steak. Meanwhile, Chef Dale presented kalbi with a pickled turnip wrap.

While judges felt that Chef Sara's use of horseradish was the highlight of her dish, they believed Chef Dale's decision to plate kimchi with the horseradish was a miss. So they declared Chef Sara the victor of this Tournament of Champions battle.

Claudette Zepeda lost to Nini Nguyen

The next battle was between Claudette Zepeda and Nini Nguyen. The two chefs were asked to prepare their dishes using turkey breast, radicchio, a double boiler pan, citrus, and cantaloupe.

Chef Nini presented turkey tenders with a radicchio salad and a cantaloupe sabayon. While the judges liked the creativity involved in the dish, they felt that adding more sabayon with the larger citrus would have been more appropriate.

Meanwhile, Chef Claudette prepared turkey carnitas, but the Tournament of Champions judges noted that the turkey was overcooked. As a result, he lost his battle.

Tobias Dorzon lost to David Viana

Tobias Dorzon and David Viana faced off in the final battle. To prepare the dishes, the Randomizer offered to combine mussels, fennel, milk frother, seared, and quinoa.

Chef David prepared highly detailed mussels toast, which was well received by the judges. Meanwhile, Chef Tobias' dish was criticized for being imperfect for the competition, ultimately giving Chef David the victory.

Contestants still competing in the Tournament of Champions season 6

After eliminations across four episodes, the remaining Tournament of Champions season 6 contestants in the main bracket are as follows:

Kaleena Bliss - a celebrated restaurateur and chef.

Sara Bradley - Kentucky-based chef, Chopped grand champion, and the first-ever Chopped legend.

Rocco DiSpirito - competed on Guy's Grocery Games

Nini Nguyen - competed on Season five of TOC

Kevin Lee - competed in Season five of TOC

Antonia Lofaso - competed in the TOC Season five finale

Shota Nakajima - a three-time James Beard semi-finalist.

Michael Reed - a Los Angeles-based restaurateur

Britt Rescligno - won Chopped in 2019

Joe Sasto - Chicago-based celebrity chef

Adam Sobel - appeared on TOC and Chopped

Jet Tila - culinary anthropologist and cookbook author.

Lee Anne Wong - appeared on Chopped and The Next Iron Chef.

Carlos Anthony - won the qualifiers

Jonathon Sawyer - won the qualifiers

David Viana - won the qualifiers

Tournament of Champions season 6 episodes premiere every Sunday on Food Network.

