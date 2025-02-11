Tournament of Champions season 6: Meet the host

Tournament of Champions returns for its sixth season with Guy Fieri as host. The popular Food Network show, which began in 2020, features 24 chefs competing in single-elimination culinary battles.

The upcoming season 6 will feature "special twists," and for the first time in the franchise, all four previous champions are stepping aside to take on new roles as judges. In an article via Food Network on January 21, Fieri described the new season as:

"One thing you can count on with TOC is that we're always upping the ante, making the competition even more intense and unpredictable."

Tournament of Champions host: Guy Fieri

Fieri is labeled as one of the most famous and richest chefs on television after hosting and presenting various Food Network shows. He owns and manages over 10+ restaurants globally and also licenses his name to restaurants in cities all over the world.

Fieri's television career started when he competed in and won the second season of The Next Food Network Star in 2006. As the winner, Fieri was awarded a six-episode commitment for his own cooking show on the network. He premiered his show Guy's Big Bite in June 2006 which ran for 10 years until 2016.

Fieri went on to create his second series, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (2007), where he traveled across the country visiting local eateries. His other notable food shows include Ultimate Recipe Showdown (2008), Guy's Grocery Games (2013), and Guy's Family Road Trip (2017).

In 2010, The New York Times reported that Fieri has become the "face of the network" and has attracted more male viewers than any other shows on the network. For his efforts in the television industry, Fieri has been nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

Guy Fieri on season six set with his mother Penny and son Hunter (Image via Instagram @guyfieri)

Fieri's Tournament of Champions has grown in popularity, becoming one of Food Network's highest-rated series. The fans of the show admire its high-stakes cooking challenges, the unpredictability introduced by the Randomizer, and Fieri's dynamic hosting style.

He has amassed a great fortune through his restaurants, TV appearances, and merchandising sales. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of around $100 million. In 2021, reported via Forbes, Fieri signed a three-year contract with Food Network worth an estimated $80 million, which made him the top-paid chef on cable TV.

Details about Guy Fieri's personal life

Fieri met his wife Lori Brisson in 1992 when she came to a restaurant he was managing in California. The couple got married in 1995 and share two sons, Hunter and Ryder. After his sister died of metastatic melanoma, Fieri and his wife adopted her 11-year-old son Jules. The couple currently reside in Santa Rosa.

Tournament of Champions season 6 details

The new season is set to premiere on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Food Network. All four previous champions, including Mei Lin, Brooke Williamson, Maneet Chauhan, and Tiffani Faison are set to step aside from the competition, making the tournament open for any chef to win the coveted Tournament of Champions belt and $150,000 prize.

Before the premiere of season 6, there will be a series of qualifiers, where 16 chefs will compete for eight open slots in the main tournament. This allows four new chefs to join the returning 24 chefs in the high-stakes culinary battle.

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers will air on February 16, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

