Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6 recap: Nini wins by a point in the steak face-off

The sixth episode of Tournament of Champions Season 6 determined four spots in the final eight through distinctive battle outcomes. Kevin Lee secured the largest victory margin of seven points through Korean fusion techniques. Nini Nguyen advanced by a single point difference in the tightest match of the round.

Sara Bradley's precise protein execution earned her advancement against David Viana. Antonia Lofaso claimed victory in the first audience-influenced Randomizer spin of the season. The Randomizer machine generated specific requirements including pork porterhouse, beef tenderloin, rack of lamb, and sturgeon as primary proteins.

Each Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6 battle incorporated unique equipment mandates, from tortilla press to mortar and pestle, while themes ranged from Guy's birthday celebration to gastropub fare.

Four chefs advance in Tournament of Champions after randomizer battles

Battle 1: Kevin Lee vs Adam Sobel

Kevin Lee faced Adam Sobel in an opening match defined by specific requirements. The Randomizer selected pork porterhouse chops, delicata squash, and tortilla press equipment. A Guy's birthday celebration theme required chefs to incorporate "messy" elements with "sweet and spicy" components.

Chef Adam used his lower-seed advantage to request a respin on the equipment but received the tortilla press again.

Kevin Lee approached the challenge by creating Korean-influenced pork nachos. His preparation featured house-made seasoned meat that merged the required flavors while maintaining technical excellence. The dish showcased proper protein cooking with balanced heat levels and textural elements. Adam Sobel chose a different direction, preparing the pork alongside three distinct squash preparations.

Kevin Lee's interpretation earned significantly higher marks, resulting in a seven-point victory margin. The scoring reflected his successful merger of technical skill with creative interpretation of the birthday celebration requirements.

Battle 2: Nini Nguyen vs Carlos Anthony

The second match of the Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6 paired Nini Nguyen against Carlos Anthony. A chef respin changed their challenge from champagne brunch to updated classic style. The final Randomizer combination provided beef tenderloin, shishito peppers, and required immersion blender usage.

Nini Nguyen created a steak au poivre that maintained traditional elements with modern adaptations. Her execution resulted in precisely cooked beef and a refined sauce integration. Carlos Anthony approached the challenge by transforming the beef into a modern tartare presentation.

Tournament of Champions season 6 contestant’s dish featured an aji amarillo sauce component and incorporated a light sear on the exterior. After careful evaluation, the judges awarded Nini Nguyen the victory by a single point.

Battle 3: Sara Bradley vs David Viana

The third battle of the Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6 matched Sara Bradley against David Viana with a combination of rack of lamb, dandelion greens, meat grinder, and date night dinner theme. Both competitors opted to keep their initial Randomizer selections without using the respin option.

Sara Bradley presented a rack of lamb with a whipped meyer lemon and pistachio coating. Her plate featured the dandelion greens as a complementary element that enhanced the protein preparation. David Viana developed his interpretation through dual sauce preparations designed to complement the natural bitterness of the dandelion greens.

However, the lamb's cooking temperature exceeded the optimal level. The judges determined Sara Bradley's execution merited advancement to face Nini Nguyen in subsequent competition.

Battle 4: Antonia Lofaso vs Rocco DiSpirito

Tournament of Champion season 6 contestant Antonia Lofaso (Image via Getty)

The final match introduced the first audience participation element of the round. Viewers voted for a complete respin of the Randomizer selections. This resulted in sturgeon, Tuscan kale, mortar and pestle requirements, with a gastropub theme specification.

Antonia Lofaso transformed these elements into an elevated fish and chips interpretation. Her dish incorporated the Tuscan kale into a mushy peas preparation while maintaining the sturgeon's proper cooking temperature.

Rocco DiSpirito opted to wrap the sturgeon in bacon and paired it with braised kale. The judges praised the technical aspects of both preparations but determined Antonia Lofaso's gastropub interpretation deserved a clear victory margin.

The episode concluded with four chefs securing positions in future rounds through distinctly different approaches to their Randomizer challenges.

Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 7 is set to air on April 13, 2025.

