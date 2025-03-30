⁠Tournament of Champions season 6: Who has been eliminated so far?

Tournament of Champions season 6 premiered on March 2, 2025, and has already seen several chefs eliminated. Some of the world's 32 greatest chefs faced off in intense battles, using the Randomizer to create dishes with unexpected ingredients.

Ad

So far, the following chefs have been eliminated from the competition: Tim Love, Kasey Thompson, Adriana Urbina, Maria Mazon, Michael Reed, Brittany Anderson, Kaleena Bliss, Chris Cosentino, Chris Oh, and Amanda Freitag.

As the Tournament of Champions progresses, only those who can adapt to these challenges and stand out with their culinary skills will continue to move forward in the competition.

Eliminations from Tournament of Champions season 6: A detailed overview

Bracket A elimination

Ad

Trending

Ad

1) Tim Love

In the first battle of Bracket A on Tournament of Champions, Tim Love faced off against Rocco DiSpirito. Despite his experience, Love's dish, a flank steak curry, was not able to beat DiSpirito's breaded flank steak with pineapple. The judges appreciated DiSpirito's use of the Randomizer ingredients, which helped him secure a close victory.

2) Kasey Thompson

In the same episode, Kasey Thompson competed against Kevin Lee. With the Randomizer offering boneless pork chops, portobello mushrooms, creamy, air fryer, and bread and butter pickles, Lee's use of the ingredients in two ways earned him the win over Thompson.

Ad

3) Adriana Urbina

Adam Sobel took on Adriana Urbina in the third battle of the first episode. Although Urbina's dish showed creativity, it lacked cohesion, and the judges found it rushed. Sobel's dish, despite some flaws, was more successful in its execution, allowing him to win and eliminate Urbina from the competition.

4) Maria Mazon

In the final battle of episode 1, Maria Mazon was eliminated after her dish, yellow mustard ranchero chicken breasts, failed to impress the judges as much as Antonio Lofaso's creation. Despite Mazon's complexity, the judges noted issues with her chicken being dry.

Ad

Bracket B elimination

Ad

1) Stephanie Izard

In episode 2, Iron Chef Stephanie Izard was eliminated in a close battle against Michael Reed. The Randomizer presented turkey thigh, Yukon gold potatoes, toaster, nutty, and vanilla bean, but Izard's dish couldn't surpass Reed's vanilla bean and nut-crusted fried turkey thigh.

2) Chris Cosentino

Chef Chris Cosentino was eliminated after his battle against Kaleena Bliss in Tournament of Champions episode 2. While Cosentino’s dish showed some technique, the judges felt it lacked seasoning and needed more heat. Bliss's spice-crusted pork with stuffed peppers won over the judges by a narrow margin.

Ad

3) Chris Oh

In episode 2, Chef Chris Oh faced Britt Rescigno, with the Randomizer offering top sirloin steak, mustard greens, French press, whipped, and cheese curds. Despite his strengths in Korean BBQ, Oh’s dish, though flavorful, was criticized for its one-note textures. Rescigno's coffee-crusted top sirloin earned praise and won.

Bracket C elimination

⁠Tournament of Champions season 6 (Image via Instagram/@foodnetwork)

1) Fabio Viviani

Ad

Fabio Viviani's attempt to use a dual plate strategy in the first battle of episode 3 did not work in his favor. Despite his experience, his baked shrimp and grits and shrimp crudo didn't meet the judges' expectations. The duality curse led to his elimination, as Chef Joe Sasto's chili-glazed shrimp with okra was better received, resulting in Viviani's elimination.

2) Chris Scott

Chef Chris Scott was eliminated after his battle with Lee Anne Wong in the episode. The Randomizer offered lamb loin chops, Romanesco, halogen oven, colorful, and orange marmalade. While Scott’s lamb tostada was good, the lack of balance in the textures, particularly with the tartare, led to his downfall.

Ad

3) Karen Akunowicz

Chef Karen Akunowicz was eliminated in the third battle of the episode against Jonathon Sawyer. The Randomizer offered beef chuck, beers, box grater, spiced, and butter crackers. Akunowicz’s over-seasoned kefta dish failed to impress the judges, and Sawyer’s spiced beef ragu, despite some criticism, was deemed the better dish.

4) Pyet DeSpain

Pyet DeSpain was eliminated after her battle with Jet Tila in Tournament of Champions episode 3. The Randomizer presented venison rack, oyster mushrooms, juicer, loaded, and crystallized ginger. While DeSpain's dish showed potential, it was said to lack the necessary ginger balance.

Ad

Bracket D elimination

Ad

1) Amanda Freitag

Chef Amanda Freitag was eliminated in episode 4 after a close battle with Carlos Anthony. The Randomizer ingredients, country ribs, jalapenos, stand mixer, battered, and cinnamon sticks, were well-suited for a Latin or barbecue approach. Despite a well-executed dish, Freitag's use of the stand mixer did not stand out enough, and Anthony’s albondiga with Oaxacan mole earned him the win.

2) Dale Talde

Chef Dale Talde faced Sara Bradley in Tournament of Champions episode. Despite offering a Korean-inspired kalbi with pickled turnip wrap, Talde’s dish was overshadowed by Bradley’s charred Denver steak with horseradish. The judges noted that Talde’s kimchi and horseradish didn’t complement each other well, resulting in his elimination.

Ad

3) Claudette Zepeda

In episode 4, Chef Claudette Zepeda was eliminated after a battle with Nini Nguyen. Zepeda’s turkey carnitas dish was praised for the radicchio, but the turkey was overcooked. Nguyen’s turkey tenders with radicchio salad and cantaloupe sabayon earned her a strong win, advancing her to the Sweet 16 and sending Zepeda home.

4) Tobias Dorzon

Chef Tobias Dorzon was eliminated in the same episode, facing a surprise upset against David Viana. The Randomizer ingredients, mussels, fennel, milk frother, seared, and quinoa, led to Dorzon preparing fennel-roasted mussels, but the dish was not as refined as Viana’s elevated mussels toast. Viana’s dish earned him the win.

Ad

Catch new episodes of Tournament of Champions season 6 on Sundays at 8 PM ET on Food Network, or stream on Max the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback