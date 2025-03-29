Spring Baking Championship season 11 — Meet the contestants

Spring Baking Championship season 11 began airing on March 10, 2025, and saw 13 bakers competing to win the title of Spring Baking Champion and the grand prize of $25,000. The season is hosted by Jesse Palmer while the judges include Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown, and Nancy Fuller.

Ad

Over the course of the show, Palmer led the contestants through the challenges while the judges shared their criticism and evaluated the skill and creativity present.

The competition consists of a series of creative spring-themed baking challenges. The cast spans from Atlanta to Vancouver, with a range of cooking styles and backgrounds.

The contestants on this season of Spring Baking Championship include chocolatiers who have worked with Michelin star restaurants, as well as award-winning cake decorators.

Ad

Trending

A look at the contestants competing on Spring Baking Championship season 11

1) Stacy Flores

Stacy from Spring Baking Championship season 11 (Image via Food Network)

Stacy Flores is an executive pastry chef at Battello JC from Jersey City, New Jersey, with experience in multiple Michelin-starred restaurants. Stacy shares her baking journey on Instagram @stacymflores, where she has 907 followers.

Ad

2) Jon'nae Smith

Jon'nae from Spring Baking Championship season 11 (Image via Food Network)

Also known as Chef Jaye, Jon'nae Smith is a Miami-born pastry chef based in Atlanta. She is a Community Advocate at Nourish the Cause, as per her Instagram bio. The Spring Baking Championship contestant is part of The New South, a collective of Black chefs in Atlanta.

Ad

3) Lauren Klein

Lauren from Spring Baking Championship season 11 (Image via Food Network)

Lauren Klein is a chocolatier and pastry chef from Freehold, New Jersey, and the founder of Handcrafted Chocolate. Klein took a culinary internship at Jean-Georges in New York City and went to culinary school at Johnson & Wales. She shares her culinary journey on her Instagram page @handcraftedchocolate, where she has over 5700 followers.

Ad

4) Kareem Youngblood

Kareem (Image via Food Network)

Kareem Youngblood, from Brooklyn, New York, is a self-taught pastry chef and a certified digital marketer who appeared and competed on other baking shows such as Sugar Rush and Chopped Sweets. Kareem displays his work on Instagram @kareem_youngblood, with 2,349 followers.

Ad

5) Priya Winsor

Priya (Image via Food Network)

Priya Winsor is a pastry chef and chocolatier from St. Albert, Alberta, Canada, and owns a chocolate business named Compass Chocolates. Winsor also received the Spirit of NAIT Alumni Award presented by the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. She shares her culinary as well as her creations on her Instagram page, @priyawinsor, where she has more than 400 followers.

Ad

6) Corey Jamison

Corey (Image via Food Network)

Corey Jamison, a Washington, D.C.-based baker, owns Urban Chefs Table and serves as an International Travel chef. He went to Johnson & Wales University where he took an Associate's degree in Culinary Arts and Chef Training. He showcases his culinary journey on Instagram @urbanchefstable, with 2,408 followers.

Ad

7) Jamie Li

Jamie Li from Spring Baking Championship season 11 (Image via Food Network)

Jamie Li is a cake designer and mother of three from San Mateo, California. Jamie presents her cake designs on Instagram @cakebyjamieli, with 7,730 followers. Jamie is an award-winning cake designer who received the National Pastry Conference Cake Concept of the Year, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ad

8) Julian Perrigo-Jimenez

Julian (Image via Food Network)

Julian Perrigo-Jimenez is a pastry chef who owns a bakery with two locations in the Sacramento, California, area. He has appeared on Food Network shows like Guilty Pleasures and Halloween Wars. Julian shares his work on Instagram and his bakery @julianspatisserie, with 4,146 followers.

Ad

9) Paul Feybesse

Paul from Spring Baking Championship season 11 (Image via Food Network)

Paul Feybesse trained in Paris and worked in Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe before opening a bakery named Tarts de Feybesse in the Bay Area with his wife. Paul also won the award as San Pellegrino Best Young Chef in France and was a finalist for San Pellegrino Best Young Chef in the world in 2015.

Ad

10) Raveena Oberoi

Raveena from Spring Baking Championship season 11 (Image via Food Network)

Raveena Oberoi, a baker from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, started her business at 16 and had expanded to two storefronts by 22. She owns the Just Cake Bakeshop and co-founded Gummy Gainz. Raveena showcases her work on Instagram @ravthechef, where she has 4,715 followers.

Ad

11) Lisa Clark

Lisa (Image via Food Network)

Lisa Clark, a mother and an executive pastry chef at Peppers Artful Events from Boston, owns Cake Art Designs. Additionally, Clark graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in San Francisco with a degree in Fashion Merchandise Product Development. She shares her work on her Instagram handle @lisajadeclark, where she has over 1300 followers.

Ad

12) Kari Cota

Karita (Image via Food Network)

Kari Cota, an executive pastry chef at Pendry San Diego. According to her LinkedIn profile, Kari went to California Culinary Academy and National Culinary and Baking School National Culinary and Baking School where she took baking and pastry arts. Fans can follow her on her Instagram page @pastry_chef_kari_cota.

Ad

13) Mary-Frances Bahun

Mary from Spring Baking Championship season 11 (Image via Food Network)

Mary-Frances Bahun is a pastry chef instructor at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Mary-Frances shares her baking expertise on Instagram @maryfrancesbahun, where she has 263 followers.

Ad

Catch Spring Baking Championship season 11 on Mondays at 8 PM ET on Food Network, with same-day streaming on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback