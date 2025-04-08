Who got eliminated in the Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6? Details explored

Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6, The Randomizer Strikes Back, premiered on Food Network on April 6, 2025. It featured the final four second-round battles, with each winner securing a spot in the "Great 8".

Eight chefs were paired into groups of two, competing head-to-head to impress judges Simon Majumdar and Guy Fieri. By the end of four battles, Adam Sobel, Carlos Anthony, David Viana, and Rocco DiSpirito lost their respective face-offs and were eliminated from the show.

How did the eliminations happen in the Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6?

Adam Sobel lost to Kevin Lee

Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 6 kicked off with a battle between Adam Sobel and Kevin Lee. For their face off, the Randomizer gave pork porterhouse chops, delicata squash, Guy’s birthday, and a tortilla press theme.

Chef Adam tried to use the lower seed re-spin, provided as the Wildcard. However, he still got tortilla press. Besides that, the two competitors had to prepare a dish around the adjective they would use to describe Guy’s birthday party theme.

Chef Kevin prepared nachos accompanied by Korean-inspired chorizo. Meanwhile, Chef Adam took the traditional approach and presented a pork porterhouse dish, served with squash prepared in three different ways. The Tournament of Champions judges felt that Chef Adam's dish felt a little disjointed, so Chef Kevin was deemed the winner of the battle.

Carlos Anthony lost to Nini Nguyen

The next battle was between Carlos Anthony and Nini Nguyen. The two chefs were asked to prepare their dishes combining beef tenderloin, shishito peppers, an immersion blender, and an updated classic theme.

Chef Nini presented steak au poivre. While the judges believed that some of its elements were different, it was praised for being fresh and new. Across the kitchen, Chef Carlos presented a steak tartare, earning appreciation for the use of aji amarillo sauce as a “yolk.” However, his decision to lightly sear the tartare in a tataki style raised some eyebrows. On Tournament of Champions season 6, Nini edged out the win by just one point.

David Viana lost to Sara Bradley

The third battle pitted David Viana against Sara Bradley. The Randomizer gave them a rack of lamb, dandelion greens, a meat grinder, and a date night dinner theme. Chef Sara prepared a rack of lamb with a whipped Meyer lemon and pistachio crust, which one judge remarked was the “take me to the altar” dish.

In contrast, Chef David showcased a lamb creation built around dual sauces. While his concept was well-received, the judges felt the lamb was slightly overcooked, giving Sara the edge in the battle.

Rocco Dispirito lost to Antonia Lofaso

Rocco Dispirito and Antonia Lofaso faced off in the final battle. To prepare the dishes, the audience voted for a total re-spin, which produced sturgeon, Tuscan kale, mortar and pestle, and gastropub theme.

Chef Antonia went with her gastropub version of fish and chips with tartar sauce. The dish was commended for its perfectly cooked fish and use of mushy peas with kale. Meanwhile, Chef Rocco prepared a bacon-wrapped sturgeon with braised kale. While the judges felt it was good, it wasn't enough to beat Antonia's fish and chips dish.

Contestants still competing in the Tournament of Champions season 6

After eliminations across six episodes, the remaining Tournament of Champions season 6 contestants in the main bracket are as follows:

Kaleena Bliss - a celebrated restaurateur and chef.

Sara Bradley - Kentucky-based chef, Chopped grand champion, and the first-ever Chopped legend.

Nini Nguyen - competed on season five of TOC

Kevin Lee - competed in season five of TOC

Antonia Lofaso - competed in the TOC season five finale

Britt Rescligno - won Chopped in 2019

Joe Sasto - Chicago-based celebrity chef

Lee Anne Wong - appeared on Chopped and The Next Iron Chef.

Tournament of Champions season 6 episodes premiere every Sunday on Food Network.

