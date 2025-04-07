How rich is Tournament of Champions star Antonia Lofaso? Networth explored

Antonia Lofaso returned to Food Network in Tournament of Champions season 6 as one of the 32 main bracket chefs—and she’s still in the running to win the coveted TOC belt along with a $150,000 grand prize.

A celebrated professional chef and TV personality, Antonia has built an impressive career and income through her culinary skills and appearances on popular shows like Cutthroat Kitchen, Chopped, Wildcard Kitchen, and Worst Cooks in America. According to Celebrity Networth, Antonia Lofaso's net worth is an estimated $5 million in 2025.

Besides appearing as a contestant, judge, and host on several cooking TV shows, Antonia is a restaurant owner based in Los Angeles. She is the owner and top chef at Scopa Italian Roots in Venice, Liquor Bar in Studio City, and DAMA in Downtown Los Angeles

Who is Tournament of Champions star Antonia Lofaso?

Born in 1976 in Long Island, New York, Tournament of Champions star Antonia Lofaso comes from an Italian and Jewish heritage. Having a passion for cooking, Antonia attended the elite French Culinary Institute in New York City. While studying, she also worked as a manager at Justin, a restaurant owned by Sean Combs.

After graduating, Antonia honed her culinary skills in several high-profile kitchens across Los Angeles, beginning her career as a chef at Wolfgang Puck’s renowned Spago.

In 2011, the Tournament of Champions star got to partner up with Mario Guddemi and Sal Aurora, and together with them, she opened her first restaurant, Black Market Liquor Bar, in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. The restaurant was known for its wide range of American cuisine and cocktails.

Two years later, in 2013, Antonia opened her second restaurant called Scopa – Italian Roots in L.A.'s Venice area, which she used to showcase her traditional Italian cuisine. She went on to open her third restaurant, DAMA, in 2018.

Antonia launched her television career as a contestant on the fourth season of Top Chef in 2008, finishing as the third runner-up. She returned for Top Chef: All-Stars in 2010, where she impressed once again and secured third place.

After leading the Game Show Network program Beat the Chefs as one of the three professional chefs, Antonia became a familiar face on the Food Network, appearing regularly as a judge on the cooking competition series Cutthroat Kitchen (2013-2017). She also appeared as one of the contestants on Chopped in 2015.

Soon, the Tournament of Champions star began working with Guy Fieri by appearing as a judge on reality-based cooking game show Guy's Grocery Games. She also made her appearance in Fieri-produced documentaries, including Restaurant Hustle 2020: All On the Line and Restaurant Hustle 2021: Back in Business.

Antonia Lofaso's run on Tournament of Champions

Antonia Lofaso has been a part of the Tournament of Champions since its inaugural season premiered in 2020. Competing as one of the contestants, the professional chef refined her skills and made her way to the semi-final of the season, where she lost to Brooke Williamson.

The Tournament of Champions star returned for season two with even more precision, versatility, and handling randomizer's unpredictable combinations with composure. However, once again, she lost to Brooke in the semifinal, who went on to win the season in the finals.

Seasons 3 and 4 didn't turn out to be good seasons for Antonia, as the LA-based chef faced early exits. A year later, she returned for season 5 with a fiery mindset and even made it to the final, where she lost to Maneet Chauhan.

Antonia is currently competing on season 6 and has won both of her battles so far, featured in episodes 1 and 6.

Tournament of Champions season 6 episodes premiere every Sunday on Food Network.

