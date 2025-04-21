Who won Tournament of Champions season 6? Details explored

Tournament of Champions season 6 concluded on April 20, 2025. The finale, titled A New Champion Is Crowned, saw four chefs, Sara Bradley, Britt Rescigno, Antonia Lofaso, and Lee Anne Wong, compete against one another for the $150,000 prize and the champion's belt. Antonia Lofaso outperformed her competitors to become season 6's winner and take home the victor's title.

Antonia became emotional after being declared the champion as she reminisced about season 5, during which she came close to becoming the winner but lost in the finale. The Tournament of Champions alum thanked the audience for being part of her journey and expressed that it was "validating" to have her daughter watch her "persevere through six seasons."

Antonia emerged victorious after defeating Chef Sara in the ultimate showdown. Before that, she defeated Chef Britt in a close battle, winning by just one point. In both rounds, Antonia outshone her competitors in the category of taste, earning praise from the panelists, Brooke Wiliamson, Martha Stewart, Maneet Chauhan, and Mei Lin.

What dishes did Antonia Lofaso prepare in the Tournament of Champions season 6 finale?

Antonia was first pitted against Britt in a head-to-head battle for a spot in the final round of the competition. The Randomizer challenged the contestants to prepare a dish using a whole fish and figs, while using lava rocks to cook in an escabeche style. Moreover, the pantry was stocked with purple colored vegetables as suggested by the wild card wheel.

Antonia prepared a whole fried pompano with vegetable escabeche and purple cauliflower puree. While reviewing the dish, Tournament of Champions former winner Maneet Chauhan opined that it was "gutsy" to fry the whole fish. Meanwhile, Mei criticized the dish's lack of purple color.

Britt, on the other hand, presented the panelists with a poached pompano escabeche and a purple vegetable sauce alongside a tostada. Brooke commended the dish's presentation and overall taste, saying it was a "tiny bowl of perfection." Mei expressed similar sentiments, calling it a "stunner." However, she believed the fish was undercooked.

After scoring the dishes, Britt and Antonia tied at 82. Consequently, the scores of each category were compared in order. Taste emerged as the tie-breaking category, in which Antonia scored one more than Britt, winning the battle. Meanwhile, Britt had one more point in the presentation category.

The Tournament of Champions star broke down after getting eliminated from the competition, especially after being so close to the winner's title.

Antonia then faced Sara in the final cook-off of the show. The randomizer tasked them with cooking with wagyu beef and huitlacoche while using a sausage stuffer. The style offered was hot and cold. The contenders were then given two wild-card envelopes. The first card decided sticky would be cold, and hot would be spicy.

Since it was the final round, the stakes were higher. Antonia and Sara had to prepare two dishes, which meant ten plates in total, within an hour. Both chefs struggled to include the sausage stuffer in their routine, but remained determined to outperform their opponent. However, they were worried about the sausages' texture.

Antonia presented the judges with a Latin-inspired bangers and mash with a seared beef salad with sausage vinaigrette. Brooke praised Antonia's "perfectly cooked" beef, while Mei appreciated the salad combination by calling it "wonderful." However, she pointed out the lack of stickiness.

Meanwhile, Martha liked the "beautifully fashioned" sausage and "impeccably flavored" salad. However, Maneet felt the sausage was dry.

Sara cooked chochoyotes with wagyu beef huitlacoche. However, she did not use the sausage stuffer on her second plate, earning criticism from the Tournament of Champions panelists.

Consequently, Antonia received 88 out of 100 points, earning 43 in taste, 36 in the use of the randomizer, and 9 for presentation. Meanwhile, Sara got 82, with 41 for taste, 33 for the randomizer, and 8 for presentation. As a result, Antonia was declared the winner after six years of being on the show.

Stream Tournament of Champions season 6 on Hulu.

