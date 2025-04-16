"Having a panic attack" — Tournament of Champions fans react to Britt and Kaleena's head-turning battle

Tournament of Champions seaosn 6 released a new episode on April 13, 2025. It saw eight chefs compete against one another in head-to-head battles, hoping to advance to the semifinals and inch closer to the winner's title and the $150,000 prize. Among the hopefuls was Chef Britt Rescigno, who was pitted against Chef Kaleena Bliss and challenged with the randomizer.

While both attempted to give their best efforts in the kitchen and impress the judges with their skills, one emerged victorious, while the other was removed from the competition. Britt's Filipino pork sausage dish managed to secure not only a higher score from the panelists but also positive reviews. Consequently, she advanced to the final four, while Kaleena took her leave.

Both contestants were challenged to use a random assortment of ingredients and appliances in their cook. The randomizer had tasked them to prepare a "fruity and nutty" dish with longganisa (Filipino pork sausage), avocado, and beef oyster steaks. Moreover, the chefs had to use pizzelle press within the 40 minutes of cooking time.

Tournament of Champions fans on X reacted to Britt and Kaleena's battle. While many wanted Kaleena to win, others expressed their disappointment when Britt emerged victorious.

"I’m having a panic attack watching Britt & Kaleena battle right now," a fan wrote.

"If Brit wins, imma feel like it's rigged!" another fan commented.

"I was really hoping Kalina would take out Brit," a netizen tweeted.

Many Tournament of Champions fans were upset with Britt's win over Kaleena. Some even claimed that the show was "fake."

"I don't know who Britt bribed or whatever she did..but I just don't like that woman..I'm surely hoping she doesn't win..Something about her rubs me the wrong way *I hope she isn't in the cult*..Since Jet is gone I hope Antonia pulls this out.." a user reacted.

"I am so ready for Kaleena to beat Britt tonight," a person commented.

"I’m enjoying #TournamentOfChampions on @FoodNetwork But let’s be honest Britt Resigno lost every round and keeps advancing," another fan wrote.

"It's so sad because I think Kaleena really thought this was an honest contest. This show is as fake and tasteless as @GuyFieri's restaurants and frozen dinners," one user posted.

Other Tournament of Champions fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I think this matched is rigged for #brittrescigno, a #guyfieri fave, but ultimately they are paving the way for #AntoniaLofaso tournament win. That's Guy's all time favorite and she is on almost as many @FoodNetwork shows," a person reacted.

"The randomizer for Resigno and Bliss is wild!" another netizen commented.

What did Britt and Kaleena prepare in episode 7 of Tournament of Champions?

Episode 7 of Tournament of Champions saw each contestant encountering the randomizer, and cooking with the ingredients and styles suggested by it. While commenting on the ingredients Britt and Kaleena had received, the former said:

"The randomizer was not nice to us this round."

Britt prepared a farrotto (farro cooked like risotto) with seared beef oyster steak, herb, and frisée salad with grilled avocado vinaigrette, and a savory pizzelle cooked in fat from the sausage. Meanwhile, Kaleena presented the panelists with avocado and herb grilled oyster steak with spaetzle, cashew cream, and a "fruity" salad.

Experts blind tasting the two dishes were Michael Symon, Cat Cora, and Ming Tsai. They complimented Britt's preparation, indicating that they preferred her dish over Kaleena's. The Tournament of Champions panelists appreciated Britt's farrotto and the seasoning used in the overall dish.

Consequently, they scored her 88 out of 100, whereas Kaleena received 85 points. With three points less that Britt, Kaleena was removed from the race to the finale.

Tournament of Champions will return with a new episode on April 20, 2025, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on Food Network.

