"I don't want to be just a one-time wonder" — Chef Kevin Lee admits while talking about his return to Tournament of Champions season 6

Tournament of Champions season 6 marked the return of Oklahoma City chef Kevin Lee to the Food Network competition. In an exclusive interview with The Oklahoman in February 2025, Lee spoke about the pressure of returning for another season after a notable run in season 5.

Last year, he entered the tournament as the lowest seed and surprised many by advancing through the rounds. This time, he returned as a No. 3 seed.

“There’s some pressure, because I don’t want to be just a one-time wonder. I really wanted to prove that I belong with the rest,” Lee said.

Lee's first battle of season 6 aired in the premiere episode on February 16, where he faced off against chef Casey Thompson and won with a score of 83. He previously fought his way onto the show through the qualifiers and said that his new seeding added both expectation and motivation.

Lee also mentioned that if he makes it through the initial rounds, he may host public watch parties again, a tradition he’s maintained in the past to bring the local community into the excitement. He added that these competitions are also opportunities to spotlight Oklahoma’s food scene among fellow chefs.

Chef Kevin Lee's journey in Tournament of Champions

Chef Kevin Lee’s second appearance on Tournament of Champions came with a higher seed. After entering as the lowest seed last season, he returned as the No. 3 seed in season 6’s West Coast bracket. In the interview he shared now that he was going as no.3 seed, he felt the "pressure."

Lee noted that the atmosphere of the show changed for him this time around.

“Last year I felt like I had nothing to lose. But this season, I really felt like I had to prove that I earned my place,” he said.

In episode 6 of Tournament of Champions, which aired on April 6, Kevin Lee won by the biggest margin of seven points with his Korean fusion dish. Nini Nguyen moved ahead in the closest match, winning by just one point. In episode 7, aired on April 13, Kevin faced Antonia Lofaso but was eliminated after scoring 85, as the judges felt her dish was better in taste and use of ingredients.

New steakhouse coming to former Drake location

Beyond Tournament of Champions, Chef Kevin Lee is also preparing to open a new restaurant in Oklahoma City. He recently signed a lease for the space formerly occupied by The Drake, located at 519 NW 23rd Street. This upcoming restaurant will serve as a “modern American steakhouse” that blends traditional steakhouse elements with Lee’s unique culinary style and influences.

Kevin shared that the space is already well-equipped, so the timeline for launch is relatively short.

“The kitchen is pretty much set. We’re not doing any major construction. It’s just giving it a facelift and making the vibe and the energy of the space feel different,” he shared.

Lee plans to open the new restaurant by late summer or early fall 2025. This new concept will operate alongside his current establishment, Birdie’s by Chef Kevin Lee, located at 2201 NW 150th. While Birdie’s focuses more on upscale American cuisine with rotating specials, the new spot will lean into a more steakhouse-centered menu.

“It’s an iconic spot, and I want to honour that while bringing something fresh,” he said.

As with his previous ventures, Lee hopes to attract a mix of longtime food lovers and new guests looking for quality and creativity in their dining experience.

Watch the latest episode of Tournament of Champions currently streaming on Food Network.

