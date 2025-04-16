"6th time in a row" — Tournament of Champions fans react to having another female winner

Tournament of Champions season 6, which debuted on March 2, 2025, has reached the final stages of the competition. Four chefs, namely Britt Rescigno, Sara Bradley, Lee Anne Wong, and Antonia Lofaso, have entered the last leg of the race to the winner's title and the $150,000 cash prize. Since the season's final four are all female chefs, the series will yet again declare a woman it's winner.

Season 6 will be the sixth consecutive season where a female contender has emerged victorious. Season 1 saw Brooke Williamson become the winner. Seasons 2 and 3 featured Maneet Chauhan and Tiffani Faison as their champions, respectively. Season 4 saw Mei Lin emerge on top, whereas season 5 witnessed Maneet Chauhan grab the winner's title, becoming a two-time champion.

Tournament of Champions season 6 introduced changes to its format to ensure they did not have a repeat winner. While some past champions became judges, others became sideline commentators or stepped away from the series entirely. However, while the possibility of a repeat winner was removed, the pattern of having a woman victor continued.

Tournament of Champions fans on X commented on having four female chefs in the final round of the competition. While many were pleased and said the ladies outperformed the men, others hoped the pattern would discontinue in the next installment.

"What another insanely great round of incredible cooking! Aaaaand for the 6th time in a row a woman will win this competition," a fan wrote.

"Another woman will win #TournamentOfChampions," another fan commented.

"They got rid of all the female winners and we are still left with an all female final four," a netizen tweeted.

Tournament of Champions fans were divided by the outcome. While some appreciated having an all-female finale, others were disappointed.

"Another season with no male winners SMH," a user reacted.

"I wonder how different culinary competitions would be if they always did blind judging - because for the SIXTH YEAR IN A ROW, a woman is going to win," a person commented.

"New format, no East v West, no past champions. Same result, the fellas still are looking for that first," another fan wrote.

"I’m gonna need the guys of to step up, 6th year in a row ya’ll got ya a**es (royally) kicked by the ladies (my pick was Jet but then I had to course correct, obviously) but seriously ya’ll need to get it together next year," one user posted.

Other Tournament of Champions fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Better luck next year guys!" a person reacted.

"The female chefs absolutely own #TournamentOfChampions … it’s not even close!!" another netizen commented.

Tournament of Champions alums Kevin Lee and Joe Sasto were the last male chefs on the show

Episode 7 of Tournament of Champions, which aired on April 13, 2025, saw Kevin Lee and Joe Sasto, the remaining male contenders on the show, lose their respective battles and get eliminated. Kevin lost to Antonia, while Joe lost to Lee Anne, resulting in an all-female finale.

Food Network had added Jet Tila, a renowned fan favorite to the mix, making fans hopeful for a different outcome. However, Chef Jet lost earlier than anticipated, while the other male contenders were taken down one at a time.

Tournament of Champions is the only culinary competition that has seen female chefs emerge victorious every season. Bravo's Top Chef saw a handful of women contenders earn the title. Meanwhile, Iron Chef had Cat Cora, Stephanie Izard, and Alex Guarnaschelli.

While speaking to the cameras in the latest episode, Chef Antonia, who had previously competed in the finale, confessed that she was excited to fight for the monetary prize and the champion's belt. Sara Bradley, who had also come close to winning the Top Chef's title, looked forward to outperforming her competitors.

Tournament of Champions season 6 will airs its finale on April 20, 2025, exclusively on Food Network.

