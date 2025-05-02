Here's why I believe Tournament of Champions star Simon Majumdar has the potential to become a judge on the show

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Tournament of Champions, Food Network's critically acclaimed culinary competition, premiered in 2020, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. It saw Simon Majumdar, a regular judge on Cutthroat Kitchen, Iron Chef America, and The Next Iron Chef, appear as a floor reporter, observing what the chefs cooked and explaining the same to the judges in the chefs' absence.

Tournament of Champions season 6, which concluded on April 20 by crowning Chef Antonia Lofaso as its winner, saw Simon missing from the frontlines. On August 6, 2024, Simon took to X to inform fans that he was diagnosed with a "very rare form of brain cancer" called Oligodendroglioma.

Consequently, he chose to step back from the active role of a reporter to prioritize his health.

While he takes time off to recover, whether he will reprise his role as a floor reporter is still uncertain since many factors might prevent him from taking the step. However, he continues his journey on Tournament of Champions as the judges' correspondent.

As one delves into Simon's history with Food Network and his contributions to the culinary world, I believe he has the potential to become a judge on Tournament of Champions. Moreover, it would require fewer hours of filming than his previous role, making it an appropriate position for him.

Simon has not only judged other Food Network shows but also been with Tournament of Champions from the start. He is familiar with the process and format, and has the bandwidth and knowledge to critique the food prepared by the chefs.

Simon has traveled across the globe, tasted different kinds of cuisines, and holds enough knowledge about the history of food, making him competent enough for the role of a judge.

"I'm constantly curious" — Tournament of Champions star Simon Majumdar on his connection with food

While fans and Food Network alums alike pray for Simon's speedy recovery, I believe he has the potential to take on a bigger role once he makes his return to reality TV.

Viewers familiar with the culinary competitions have seen Simon as a regular judge on shows like Cutthroat Kitchen, Iron Chef America, and The Next Iron Chef.

Consequently, he is already familiar with how reality TV judging functions. Moreover, Simon is an internationally acclaimed restaurant critic, who has spent his life traveling to places and trying flavors unknown to he mainstream world, which not only adds to his knowledge of food but also enhances his understanding of different cuisines.

His book Eat My Globe, published in 2009, is a testament to the fact that he understands food from a personal level, where he approaches it not just for its taste but to get a sense of its origin and the story behind it. In the introduction of the book, he wrote:

"Food is the first thing I think of in the morning while I ponder a bowl of slow-cooked porridge with a spoonful of peanut butter and a chopped-up black banana, sipping on that glorious first cuppa, and it is the last thing I think of at night, as I sit down with a bowl of macadamia nuts and a tumbler of peaty whisky."

While some may believe he is a food enthusiast, I will argue that The Tournament of Champions star has the skills and interest that make him more than an enthusiast. While speaking with Kevin Kelly, in an interview posted on YouTube on June 23, 2020, Simon described his connection with food, saying:

"Do I have the chef's skills of the great chefs? No. Do I have the history, academic skills of a great historian? No, absolutely no. But what I am is, I'm constantly curious."

The Tournament of Champions star explained that he was curious about food and uninterested in those who "mechanically reproduced dishes."

His inquisitiveness is another factor that, in my opinion, makes him a worthy judge because panelists should have the curiosity in learning about food, especially in a show like Tournament of Champions, where the chefs cook with a unique set of ingredients each time.

Moreover, when he says he does not appreciate the mechanical reproduction of dishes, it again makes him an apt choice as a Tournament of Champions panelist because the show challenges chefs with the Randomizer, preventing them from pre-planning dishes or re-creating known food, making each plate unique. Instead, it makes them come up with new ideas with oddly combined ingredients.

In my opinion, even when one looks at Simon as a floor reporter, he has the knowledge to understand what the chefs are cooking and convey the same to the judges. Had he not had the understanding of food that he does, it would not have been possible.

Consequently, I believe it makes him worthy of a spot on the judging panel, especially now that he has gained much experience with ToC.

Keeping his previous judging stints on Food Network in mind, I can safely conclude that Simon has the potential to be a judge on Tournament of Champions because, more than academic knowledge, he has practical experience that justifies his selection.

Tournament of Champions is available to stream on Max.

