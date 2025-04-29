Mei Lin winning her debut season has me convinced Tournament of Champions celebrates performance above all

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Tournament of Champions, which debuted in 2020, aired the finale of its sixth installment on April 20, 2025. It saw Chef Antonia Lofaso emerge victorious after defeating Chef Sara Bradley by a significant margin in the finale battle. Before Sara, Antonia had bested Chef Britt Rescigno in the semi-final cook-off.

Antonia's participation in season 6 marked her sixth appearance in Tournament of Champions. It took her six attempts to clinch the champion's belt and the $150,000 cash prize. It shows how seeds, ranks, and even experience in the ToC kitchen do not determine how far someone will proceed in the competition. One of the most significant examples to support this claim is Chef Mei Lin's.

Mei Lin, the winner of Top Chef Boston, appeared as a rookie in season 4 of Tournament of Champions. Seeded in third, she battled her competitors despite having no experience with the Randomizer or the associated pressure of the tournament. However, it was not enough to overwhelm her, and she moved on in the competition, impressing the judges with her dishes.

On her way to the finale, she outperformed seasoned chefs and high-seeded contestants, including Jet Tila and Shota Nakajima, which convinced me that Tournament of Champions valued performance over image, reputation, or popularity. Consequently, Mei Lin won in her debut season, based solely on her performance, defeating fan favorites and high-ranked contestants.

Tournament of Champions winner Mei Lin defeated season 2 winner Maneet Chauhan in the finale

Mei Lin entered the competition as a Tournament of Champions amateur without any experience of the competitive nature of the reality show. Regardless, she was determined to remain hopeful and put her best foot forward in each round. In the first round, she defeated Chef Crista Luedtke with 84 points out of 100.

Mei then moved on to the second round, where she battled Tiffany Derry. She outperformed Tiffany with 92 points out of 100. Consequently, Mei advanced to the quarterfinals, where she was pitted against Shota Nakajima. While each tried to outdo the other, Mei succeeded in presenting a better dish and securing 91 points against Shota, who got 84.

Based on how a newcommer like Mei had advanced through the stages, it became evident that the Food Network show valued performance over anything else. Mei moved on because she received higher scores and was praised by the judges who blind-tasted her dish.

In the semi-finals, Mei was pitted against Jet Tila, who was not only a fan favorite but a top-seeded chef with the most wins by any chef in this Food Network show. Moreover, he also had experience in the ToC kitchen as a previous semi-finalist. Consequently, netizens had expected him to outdo Mei, who was new to the format. But Mei proved the critics wrong by out-cooking Jet.

For their battle, they had to cook using the Randomizer's offerings of wild partridge, yuzu, katsuobushi shaver, and confit. While Jet prepared confit Hainanese partridge and rice, Mei cooked confit and grilled partridge with sunflower seed risotto.

After tasting the dishes, the judges declared Mei Lin the winner because her plate had more flavor. It illustrates how Tournament of Champions prioritizes performance above all. Jet lost despite being an experienced chef because his performance was not on par with Mei's. She scored 90 points out of 100 while Jet had 87.

In the finale, Mei faced Maneet, the season 2 winner of the show. Maneet not only had experience but was a winner, who knew how to handle the challenges of the finale. However, it was not enough to take down Mei, who bested Maneet with her performance.

Tournament of Champions is one such competition where a contestant's past records are never considered while deliberating their skills during a cook-off. All of it depended on how well they cooked at that moment.

Mei, known for presenting multiple cuisines, cooked a Persian lamb stew with lamb tartare in the finale. Maneet, on the other hand, made a lamb korma with tandoon lamb chop and shisho lassi sorbet. In addition, there was a granita palate cleanser.

After tasting the dishes, the judges declared Mei the winner, as Maneet's lacked vibrancy and the wow factor. By winning her debut season, Mei proved that Tournament of Champions is a competition that values performance, not reputation or past records.

Stream Tournament of Champions on Max.

