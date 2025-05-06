Here's why I believe Tournament of Champions star Britt Rescigno is wrongly judged for her personality

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Tournament of Champions season 6 concluded on April 20, 2025, after crowning six-time participant Chef Antonia Lofaso its winner. Antonia defeated Chef Britt Rescigno in the semi-final cook-off before outperforming Chef Sara Bradley in the final round and leaving with the champion's belt.

After losing to Antonia in the season 6 semi-final, Britt became a three-time semi-finalist, having reached the stage in seasons 4 and 5. Despite being ambitious about her chances in season 6 of ToC, Britt failed to outperform her opponent, Antonia.

Britt, on Tournament of Champions, is known for her big personality and confident attitude, often called the "Angry Italian." She is frequently shown boasting about her skills and abilities, painting herself as a tough opponent to beat. Britt is also renowned for calling her food "s*xy" and reiterating the same to create an overall impetus.

However, this side of her personality has often garnered negative feedback from netizens. While some called her overconfident, others disliked how she called her food "s*xy."

While her cheeky and bold personality may not be everyone's cup of tea, it is still only one side of her self. I believe it is highly inappropriate and unfair to negatively judge someone based on an edited version of that person.

In my opinion, netizens began misreading her personality traits and associated them with annoyance and a non-humble attitude. However, I firmly believe that her over-the-top comments about her skills and showcase of confidence are healthy competitive banter that is not personally motivated or directed toward anyone.

In a show like Tournament of Champions, where Britt is competing against some of the most seasoned chefs, I believe it does not harm to appear confident.

Tournament of Champions star Britt Rescigno is worthy of a better reception from netizens

Britt Rescigno left a lasting impression on her competitors after reaching the semi-final on her debut Tournament of Champions season (Season 4). However, she was defeated by Chef Maneet Chauhan. Even though she was removed from the competition, she became a popular topic of discussion among fans. While some appreciated her cooking, many expressed their opinions on her personality.

In my opinion, the negative comments about her attitude and demeanor seemed far-fetched because, first, viewers had only seen one side of her personality, her competitive side, and second, every contestant on Tournament of Champions boasted about their skills in front of the cameras as an attempt to present themselves as a formidable contender.

The reason I say an edited version of someone is not enough to judge someone is because in an April 7, 2023, episode of the Obsessed podcast, Britt said:

"I'm kind of shy. I really try to bust out of my skin when I'm on TV, but, like, it's so hard, but, like, I, I'm shy. Like I just wanna come in and like next thing you know, I'm like pulling out the sniper and I'm, like, bam."

It showcases how someone could be a different person when known personally. In episode 5 of Tournament of Champions, after winning her cook-off against Michael Reed, Britt was set to take on either Kaleena Bliss or Shota Nakajima. While speaking backstage to Hunter Fieri, she said:

"I'll go two against one."

To others, it may seem like overconfidence; however, in my opinion, it is her adrenaline speaking, especially after defeating Michael, whom she deemed a noteworthy competitor. Moments like these, I believe, add to the fierceness of Tournament of Champions, making it a cutthroat competition.

In episode 8 of the Food Network show, Britt was set to face Antonia, a top-seeded contestant. While speaking to the cameras, Britt said that every contestant in the top four, other than her, had worked in Michelin-star restaurants, or had a James Beard award, or had been nominated for one.

"But it doesn't matter because I can cook like anyone else," she added.

More than her confidence, it portrays her positive mindset, which, in my opinion, she needed to encourage herself before entering into a battle with Antonia Lofaso.

While she may like her food "s*xy," it does not provide a base for others to comment on her personality. Throughout season 6 of Tournament of Champions, Britt maintained a humble demeanor, never underestimating the competitors she was up against, and only strived to give her best performance in every cook-off.

In the Obsessed podcast, Britt also reflected on the bonds she had built with the chefs over the years, saying:

"And now I have 32 awesome friends that I could call or text at any time."

Thus, I believe her comments that rub off on the netizens the wrong way are only conversation for TV. A self-proclaimed fan of the Food Network show, Britt, in my opinion, deserves better reception from the audience, as I believe she has the potential to make it all the way if she participates in the coming season.

Stream Tournament of Champions episodes on Max.

