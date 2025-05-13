Here's why I think Tournament of Champions does not need Hunter Fieri as a backstage correspondent

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

Tournament of Champions features several figures apart from the chefs and judges on the show. The roster includes Guy Fieri as the host, his son, Hunter, as the backstage correspondent, and Simon Majumdar, who used to be a sideline reporter, as the judges' correspondent. Apart from them, Tiffani Faison and Justin Warner joined ToC season six as floor reporters.

While the chefs contribute to the core of the show, I believe each sideline personality plays an important role that enhances the intensity and value of the contest. However, the same cannot be said about Hunter Fieri. His role as the backstage correspondent seems unnecessary and highlights his underwhelming interviewing skills.

Ad

Trending

Unlike his father, Guy, renowned for his hosting abilities, Hunter struggles to anchor or hold conversations with the chefs, or at least appears to. I firmly believe that Tournament of Champions does not need a backstage correspondent, and even if it did, Hunter was not the go-to person for the position.

The reason I think that is because chefs themselves express their feelings and thoughts about their battles while speaking to the cameras, in confessionals, throughout the episodes. When viewers can already learn about the chefs' perspectives, it makes 10-second, subpar, one-line interviews with Hunter appear unnecessary.

Ad

Moreover, Hunter, as a correspondent, seems underconfident, stiff, and unprofessional. His segments, in my opinion, feel forced and missable.

Tournament of Champions can feature extended cuts of in-depth discussions with the judges and Simon Majumdar

Ad

Hunter's role in Tournament of Champions is to interview the winning chefs backstage to learn about their challenges and overall experiences in the cook-offs. However, his interviews are shown for a short period of time, sometimes a few seconds, making one question their significance.

Moreover, paying attention to the conversations themselves will illustrate how little value they hold. In episode 8, the finale of Tournament of Champions, Chef Sara Bradley defeated Chef Lee Anne Wong in the semifinals and entered the finals to go head-to-head against Chef Antonia Lofaso.

Ad

After winning her semifinal cookoff, she came backstage, where Hunter greeted her and said:

"First year, you are now in the finals against a veteran, Antonia."

The conversation ended after Sara responded with:

"Antonia's scary."

Ad

Similarly, earlier in the episode, he interviewed Antonia after she defeated Chef Britt Rescigno, asking her how she felt about entering the finale. Antonia replied:

"I'm feeling warmed up, and I'm ready for the finals. Let's go."

I strongly believe Tournament of Champions can do without the backstage interviews with Hunter if one-line questions and one-line answers are all the viewers are going to see. In my opinion, it does not add anything to the show.

Ad

In contrast, the trailer van confessionals are more informative as they show the chefs in their most vulnerable moments, explaining why they participated in the show, why they need the victory, and how a defeat could upset them. It also showcases the contestants contemplating their dishes and discussing the mistakes they might have made.

The lack of value or contribution to the show is the primary reason for my argument that a backstage correspondent is unnecessary for Tournament of Champions.

Ad

Ad

I believe the Food Network show can gain a lot by extending the scenes with Simon Majumdar and the judges, where the judges elaborate on the dishes they tasted and what they liked or disliked about them. Such discussions can help viewers get a detailed understanding of what the experts thought about the dishes.

Moreover, with Simon as the correspondent, the segment becomes valuable because he is considered a seasoned food critic with a vast knowledge of various cuisines. In contrast, Hunter lacks that in-depth connection with food and only serves the purpose of high-fiving winning chefs and welcoming them to the next stage of the competition.

Ad

Additionally, I feel he appears uncomfortable interviewing the chefs. Whether that stems from a lack of interviewing experience or confidence remains unknown. In an interview with People on February 21, 2025, Guy reacted to Hunter's role on ToC, saying:

"But Hunter's doing really good on TV. He continues to gain confidence."

Regardless, I firmly believe the show can do without those backstage segments with Hunter, not only because of Hunter's awkwardness but also because they are needless.

Ad

Tournament of Champions is available to stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More