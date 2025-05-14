I believe Tournament of Champions should have talked about Lee Anne Wong's restaurant burning down

**Disclaimer: This article on Tournament of Champions is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Tournament of Champions, Food Network's highly competitive culinary competition show, featured some of the most seasoned chefs from the industry in its sixth installment. Among the contestants was Lee Anne Wong, a celebrity chef and restaurateur, who participated in the show with an agenda in mind.

Whenever she appeared on screen, she mentioned that her reason to participate was greater than just winning another contest. Lee Anne revealed that she wanted to win the $150,000 cash prize, not just for the sake of winning or to become the champion, but to be able to use the fund to regain her financial stability.

Tournament of Champions season 6 was shot a year after Lee Anne lost her restaurant, Papa'aina, in the 2023 Hawaii wildfires. It not only impacted her business but also her personal life, besides leaving numerous locals displaced. It was a significant moment in her life, not just as a human but also as a chef.

Since Tournament of Champions briefly touches upon the personal stories of the chefs, I believe it could have given a little more attention to showcase the impact and aftermath of Lee Anne's restaurant burning down.

In my opinion, it could have been an appropriate way of acknowledging the tragedy that was not exclusive to one person or one chef, in this case, Lee Anne. I believe producers should have included segments showing Lee Anne's field work and the overall impact on her business post-fire to honor the resilience of the people who suffered.

Tournament of Champions directed much of its attention elsewhere

Lee Anne's restaurant, Papa'aina, was located at the Old Lahaina's 122-year-old Pioneer Inn. It was completely burned down during the Maui fires, which impacted the lives of many other families living in the region. However, Lee Anne, instead of spending time worrying about her restaurant, put her culinary skills to good use by collaborating with culinary students and volunteers to provide food to the affected.

The Tournament of Champions star teamed up with local chefs, culinary students from the University of Hawaii Maui College, and volunteers to prepare up to 10,000 meals every single day for the victims and the shelters. Moreover, she prepared the meals using local ingredients and donated products.

I strongly believed that a tragedy as significant as the Hawaii fires, which not only impacted a contestant but also hundreds of people, should have had a separate segment dedicated to it. In my opinion, they should have highlighted Lee Anne's personal challenges and the after-effects of her restaurant burning down because the loss of her restaurant impacted more than just one person.

It not only left her without a primary income, as she mentioned in the finale of Tournament of Champions, but also changed the lives of those who worked for her.

"This would be such a huge win for myself, my family, my staff, for me. This is something that, like, I need. I've been without primary income without a year. So, that money would buy us time," she said.

ToC could have included in-depth segments or at least snippets showcasing Lee Anne's leveled restaurant and her relief work after the disaster. That way, they could have honored her resilience and at the same time acknowledged the hard work each chef put out by sidelining their personal battles and carrying on with life.

Additionally, since the contest came with blind-tasting judges and no audience vote, Lee Anne's story could not have driven people to emotionally judge her performance. It would only have presented the viewers with a perspective on her courage and willingness to move forward.

In my opinion, Tournament of Champions, knowingly or unknowingly, highlighted Antonia Lofaso's redemption story more than anything else throughout season 6, when there were other stories more deserving of screentime.

Since Lee Anne's struggle was for the betterment of her community and her employees, I believe ToC should have talked about her efforts in detail, not to emotionally manipulate but to showcase her as an inspiration.

Stream Tournament of Champions on Max.

