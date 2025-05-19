My mind is made up — Kevin Lee must return for another season of Tournament of Champions

Tournament of Champions season 6, which concluded on April 20, 2025, crowned the "Princess Warrior" Antonia Lofaso its winner. She defeated Sara Bradley in the final cook-off, taking home the champion's belt and the $150,000 briefcase. On her way to the finish line, she encountered a familiar opponent, Kevin Lee, whom she had defeated in the quarterfinals of the previous season.

Season 6 was a repeat of the previous season as Kevin Lee faced another upset at the hands of Antonia Lofaso in the quarterfinals. Although Kevin scored a noteworthy 85 points out of 100, Antonia outperformed him, securing an 88 out of 100.

Despite facing an upset at the hands of the same chef in the same round, it does not define Kevin's skillset or qualify his potential to compete in Tournament of Champions. I firmly believe that Kevin should return for season 7 of the Food Network show, not only to prove he is as good as his competitors but also to establish the fact that one bad cook does not define his caliber.

Moreover, Kevin's exit from the competition prevented fans and food enthusiasts from witnessing him cook dishes infusing Korean cuisine in his Southern style, presenting the perfect fusion of two distant cultures and food habits.

Thus, I believe that Kevin Lee must return for season 7 of Tournament of Champions because he has more to offer, not just as a competitor but also as a chef.

Tournament of Champions star Kevin Lee is a pioneer of fusion-style cooking

Kevin Lee, when he went up against Antonia Lofaso, in episode 6 of Tournament of Champions, prepared a pork cheek ragu, flat bean polenta topped with a pork cheek and cabbage egg roll. Meanwhile, Antonia prepared braised pork cheeks with a coconut corn puree.

The judges appreciated both dishes, but preferred Antonia's over Kevin's, making her the winner of the round, eliminating Kevin. While many may see Kevin's defeat in the same round against the same chef as a negative, I believe he should use that as motivation to return stronger next year.

In an interview with The Oklahoman, published in April 2025, the Oklahoma City-based chef had confessed that he did much to prove.

"There's some pressure, because I don't want to be just a one-time wonder. I really wanted to prove that I belong with the rest," Kevin said.

Kevin made the statement about competing in season 6 of the contest. However, the philosophy applies more after his second defeat against Antonia. I believe Kevin has much to prove and more to offer now that he has gained some experience on the Food Network show.

He must return for another season to showcase his Korean-Southern fusion cooking style, which has been the crux of his culinary journey. Not only will that add to the diversity of Tournament of Champions, but also present a tough competition to the other chefs cooking a fusion style of cooking, especially those with an Asian-American background.

However, above all that, platforms as big as ToC can allow Kevin to bring Oklahoma's food scene to the limelight and give it and its history a proper representation nationwide.

In his battle against Adam Sobel, Kevin prepared another fusion dish, cooking Korean-inspired chorizo, and won. I truly believe food enthusiasts and fans can learn a lot from Kevin's performance in the kitchen and his cooking style, which is why he must return for another season of the show.

If not for anything else, Kevin must return to prove his grit and determination, to show he is on par with the other competitors, and that his dishes are just as critically noteworthy. His appearance in season 7 of Tournament of Champions will demonstrate his determination and perseverance to continue fighting, like some of his competitors, including Jet Tila, Britt Rescigno, and Antonia herself.

