My mind is made up — Wildcard chefs make the Tournament of Champions competition more exciting

Tournament of Champions Season 6 ended on April 20, 2025, with Antonia Lofaso finally winning her first championship after several close runs. She faced off against Sara Bradley in the finale and won with a score of 88–82, following one of the most complex Randomizer combinations to date. But beyond the final matchup, one element continued to energize the bracket—wildcard chefs.

In recent seasons, Tournament of Champions has introduced wildcard play-in rounds, allowing chefs to earn a last-minute spot in the bracket. These spots typically go to chefs who weren’t seeded into the original lineup or are returning underdogs from past seasons. And in my opinion, they’ve made the competition significantly more exciting.

My mind is made up—wildcard chefs bring unpredictability, fresh energy, and often, the most compelling underdog stories of the season. Whether they’re newcomers or chefs with something to prove, their presence keeps the bracket from becoming too predictable and challenges the top seeds right out of the gate.

In a tournament filled with returning champions and TV veterans, wildcard chefs are the shake-up the format needs. In my opinion, they don’t just fill space—they raise the stakes.

Wildcard chefs keep the bracket unpredictable in Tournament of Champions

The wildcard format was originally introduced as a play-in opportunity—one final chance for chefs to fight their way into the Tournament of Champions bracket. But over the last few seasons, in my opinion, wildcard chefs have proven that they’re not just filler. They’re bracket disruptors. And that’s exactly what the show needs.

Take Britt Rescigno as a prime example. She entered TOC season 5 through the West Wild Card Play-In and went on to make it all the way to the finale, defeating higher-seeded, more experienced chefs along the way. She returned in season 6 as a seeded competitor and nearly made the final again, tying with Antonia Lofaso in the semifinal and losing by just one point in the taste category.

In my opinion, her rise started with that wildcard spot—and she’s become one of the most consistent competitors ever since. In season 6, the wildcard round returned with a new play-in for the West bracket. These matches were high-stakes and fast-paced, but they also gave chefs who might not be household names a shot to prove themselves under pressure.

In my opinion, the wildcard system brings new talent and storylines to the forefront without disrupting the integrity of the bracket. When you allow wildcard chefs into the competition, you keep the top seeds on alert. The element of surprise stays alive.

Viewers aren’t just watching the same names advance—they’re watching the bracket evolve in Tournament of Champions. And in my opinion, that’s the difference between a good tournament and a great one.

Expanding the wildcard system could boost future seasons

Right now, the wildcard format is limited to a small play-in round before the main bracket begins. But in my opinion, there’s room to grow this idea into something more impactful. Wildcard chefs have proven they can go the distance—so why not give them more structure, more visibility, and more opportunity?

One possible approach could be to introduce East and West wildcard brackets instead of a single play-in round. This would give multiple chefs a chance to compete in short elimination matches before entering the main bracket as official seeds.

In my opinion, this would allow Tournament of Champions viewers to get to know new or returning chefs earlier and raise the competitive stakes before the main tournament even starts.

Another idea could involve bringing back eliminated chefs mid-season for a wildcard redemption round. Similar to formats used in other culinary competitions, this would allow a strong performer who lost early due to a tough matchup or unlucky Randomizer combination a second shot. In my opinion, this wouldn’t just add excitement—it would reward consistency and resilience.

Wildcard chefs bring energy and tension because they’re unpredictable. You never know if they’ll go out in the first round or take down a #1 seed. Expanding their role, in my opinion, keeps the tournament flexible and keeps viewers guessing in the best possible way.

Tournament of Champions episodes are available to stream on Food Network.

