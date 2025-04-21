Tournament of Champions season 6 finale recap: Four finalists compete for the win while one bags the title

Tournament of Champions season 6 has finally come to an end with its finale episode released on April 20. The four finalists who competed against each other included Antonia Lofaso, Britt Rescigno, Sara Bradley, and Lee Ann Wong. After they competed in pairs of two for the semifinals, the final battle was fought between Antonia and Sara.

The panel of four esteemed winners from the previous seasons served as judges for the battle. These included Maneet Chauhan, Brooke Williamson, and Mei Lin. After the semi-final round concluded, Martha Stewart was revealed as the judge of the final battle.

In a neck-and-neck battle between Sara and Antonia, the latter gave total justice to the things pulled out by the randomizer and took home the win. Sara was crowned the runner-up of the season.

How the season 6 finale of Tournament of Champions unfolded

The episode commenced with the semi-final rounds, in which Britt competed against Antonia, and Sara against Lee Ann. Britt and Antonia were given a whole pompano fish for their protein, figs for their produce, lava rocks as the equipment, and escabeche for their style. They were also given a wild card, which flashed purple as the color.

This was clearly a tough round for the judges, as after each one of them gave their points, both Antonia and Britt tied exactly at 82 points. However, the host of the season, Guy Fieri, reminded them that for Tournament of Champions, taste was paramount, and the chef to score the highest points in taste would be the winner.

Antonia and Britt had equal scores when it came to the use of the randomizer— one chef had a higher score on taste, while the other had a higher score on presentation. Guy announced that the chef to win on taste was Antonia, so she advanced to the finals.

Britt teared up backstage as she felt disappointed to have made it to the final four of the Tournament of Champions for the fourth time, only to be sent home once again, so close to the win.

In the semi-final battle between Sara and Lee Ann, the randomizer pulled a silkie chicken for protein, sorrel for produce, turmeric leaves for equipment, en papillote for style, and color black in the wild card. Sara and Lee Ann's scores after the battle were almost as close as those of Britt and Antonia.

One had an 85 while the other had an 83. Sara was the one with the greater score so she advanced to the finals for a face-off against Antonia, while Lee Ann Wong was eliminated.

In the final battle between Antonia Lofaso and Sara Bradley, the randomizer pulled wagyu beef as their protein, which is among the most expensive meats in the world. Huitlachoche, which was a type of fungus that grew inside the ear of a corn plant, came up as the produce. A sausage stuffer came in as the equipment they needed to use, the style was hot and cold.

Each of the finalists of the Tournament of Champions was also given one wild card, and it contained "opportunities" for them. Sara's wild card contained the word "sticky," while that of Antonia contained the word "spicy".

They then had to decide which one of the two wild card words would be "hot" and "cold." It was concluded that the hot part would be spicy and the cold part would be sticky. After an equally tough battle between the two, Antonia took home the win.

For more updates on Tournament of Champions season 6 winner Antonia Lofaso, fans can follow her official Instagram account, @chefantonia.

