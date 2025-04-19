"I want to make them proud" — Sara Bradley shares message for her daughters in the Tournament of Champions finale sneak peek

The final episode of Tournament of Champions is set to air on April 20, 2025. In a sneak peek of the final episode obtained by Collider, Chef Sara Bradley and Chef Lee Anne Wong faced off in a "fowl" cook-off. Sara prepared fried chicken using a double-coating technique. She said that she coated the chicken in flour and buttermilk, then dredged it again before frying, creating a crunchy exterior.

Chef Lee Anne, on the other hand, created a dish with lettuce wraps, even using an unusual cooking utensil, a stapler, to finish her dish. Chef Sara then mentioned that her motivation for competing came from her two daughters, who watched her on TV.

"I have two little girls at home. It's impactful, like watching Mommy on TV and seeing what she's doing," said Chef Sara.

Since they couldn't be in the kitchen with her due to safety concerns, such as "fire and knives," they followed her journey through television.

"They can watch it on TV. And I want to make them proud," stated Chef Sara on Tournament of Champions.

What happened in the lead-up to the Tournament of Champions finale?

In episode 7 of Tournament of Champions, which was released on April 13, 2025, fans of the culinary show saw Britt Rescigno's battle against Kaleena Bliss. Nini Nguyen went against Sara Bradley. Kevin Lee took on last season's champion, Antonia Lofaso. Joe Sasto went up against Lee Anne Wong. Each of the last eight chefs risked elimination in hopes of winning $150,000.

First to compete were chefs Joe Sasto and Lee Anne Wong. Through the randomizer, the ingredients were decided to be duck breast, umeboshi, and white eggplant, with a bamboo steamer as the equipment. The judging panel had three categories to distribute points in: taste, randomizer, and presentation.

Joe scored 84 points but still couldn't get past Lee Anne's 87 points, who moved to the finale round of the Tournament of Champions. The second round of the battle saw Britt Rescigno take on Kaleena Bliss.

"Here I am now, ready to go against Britt. She's had her time in the top 4. Let someone else go into the top 4 and I want it to be me," stated Chef Kaleena.

They were assigned beef oyster steaks, avocado, and longganisa sausage, which they had to make in the style of "fruity and nutty". Ultimately, Britt won over Kaleena with a score of 88 over her opponent's 85. Third to battle were Nini Nguyen and Sara Bradley. They got picanha, matsutake mushrooms, and rhea egg, which they had to make in a salt and vinegar style.

Both chefs managed to impress the judges, with Sara being praised for her technique. The judging panel also mentioned that Nini's dish didn't have enough mushrooms. Chef Sara was able to oust Nini with a score of 90-86 and moved to the final.

The final battle of the Tournament of Champions semifinal was between seed number 3, Kevin Lee, and seed number 1, Antonia Lofaso. They got pork cheeks, flat beans, and mamba peanut butter, to be made in a pizza oven. With a score of 88, Antonia came out on top as Kevin could only score 85.

The Tournament of Champions season 6 finale will air on April 20, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Food Network.

