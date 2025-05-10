I believe Tiffani Faison has unfinished business on Tournament of Champions 

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Tournament of Champions has crowned six winners since it began, each bringing a different energy and cooking style to the competition. Among them, Tiffani Faison stands out for her bold, strategic approach. She won season 3 in 2022 by defeating Brooke Williamson in the finale, with a final score of 92–90—one of the closest championship matches in the show’s history.

Her run through the bracket wasn’t just about solid execution; it was about dominance through control and confidence. She tackled the Randomizer with precision and rarely played it safe. Her food had a point of view, and her competitive mindset was clear in every round.

Tiffani’s win proved that taking big swings could pay off—and made her one of the most memorable champions the show has seen. In my opinion, no one since has brought that same level of risk-taking intensity to the bracket. She hasn’t competed in the kitchen since her win, instead returning in season 6 as a sideline reporter.

But watching others play the game isn’t the same as being in it. TOC has evolved, but a return from Tiffani could remind everyone what it looks like when strategy, skill, and bold choices collide under pressure.

Tiffani Faison’s season 3 run on Tournament of Champions was bold, strategic, and fearless

In season 3 of Tournament of Champions, Tiffani Faison didn’t just win—she controlled the bracket. From her first-round match to the finale, she showed an aggressive, focused approach that blended bold flavors with smart execution. Her cooking wasn’t just technically sound—it had a competitive mindset behind it, and that made her path to the belt stand out.

She faced a tough lineup, including reigning champion Maneet Chauhan in the semifinals and Brooke Williamson in the finale. These were two of the most accomplished chefs in TOC history, yet Tiffani managed to defeat both, winning back-to-back matches with narrow margins.

In the Tournament of Champions finale, her dishes earned her a 92–90 victory over Brooke—one of the highest-scoring and closest finals in the show’s run. What made Tiffani different wasn’t just her cooking. It was her attitude. She approached each round with a level of confidence and readiness that felt deliberate.

She didn’t shy away from difficult Randomizer combinations and often leaned into risk. In an post finale interview with Food Network in 2022,

“Every week is a test that requires your whole heart to show up and then takes your breath away,” she said.

In my opinion, this type of high-risk, high-reward style hasn’t been seen in quite the same way since. Later champions like Antonia Lofaso and Maneet Chauhan played the long game with calm consistency. Tiffani’s strategy was more direct: own the round, hit bold notes, and outplay your opponent in both flavour and fire. That competitive spark is part of what made her season 3 win so memorable.

Why Tiffani’s return would raise the stakes in a future Tournament of Champions season?

Tiffani Faison hasn’t returned to the competition bracket since her season 3 win, but she hasn’t left the show either. In season 6, she took on the role of sideline reporter, offering commentary and insights from outside the kitchen. Her observations were sharp and informed—she clearly understood what the chefs were going through, having once stood in their place.

But in my opinion, Tiffani doesn’t belong on the sidelines—she belongs back in the bracket. Her return as a competitor would bring new energy to the show. Unlike most returning champions, Tiffani has never had the chance to defend her title.

Brooke Williamson came back after her season 1 win, Maneet Chauhan won again in season 5, and even Antonia Lofaso competed in every season until she won in season 6. Tiffani, on the other hand, hasn’t returned to the kitchen since winning—and her absence has left a noticeable gap. In the same interview,

"Winning has been one of the most affirming and rewarding experiences of my life. It is the literal culmination of the work, commitment, and dedication I've invested in my career," she told.

As Tournament of Champions continues to grow and evolve, bringing back a former champion like Tiffani Faison wouldn’t just be a throwback—it would raise the competitive bar. It would also give fans a chance to see how her approach has evolved since her last run.

And given the level of talent in recent brackets, there’s no doubt that Tiffani’s return would set the stage for some of the most intense matchups the show could offer.

Watch all the previous episodes of Tournament of Champions episodes on Food Network.

