"All I gotta do is win right now" — Tournament of Champions star Chef Jonathon Sawyer reveals strategy in latest sneak peek

On March 29, 2025, Food Network shared a sneak peek for episode 5 of Tournament of Champions season 6 on X, previously known as Twitter. In the snippet, it was revealed that Chef Jonathon Sawyer would compete against Chef Leanne Wong, set to be released on March 30 at 8 pm ET.

Host Guy Fieri introduced the chefs, highlighting their impressive culinary backgrounds. Guy recited Chef Sawyer's resume, which included winning the James Beard Award for Best Chef and recently achieving his first Tournament of Champions round victory.

When prompted by the host, Chef Sawyer shared his mindset, focusing on the present moment and the importance of winning the current challenge.

"I mean, today is the only thing that's given. Yesterday already happened. Tomorrow's not here yet. So all I got to do is win right now," stated Jonathon Sawyer.

Next, Guy Fieri introduced Chef Leanne Wong, who had earned prestigious culinary awards in Hawaii and was a James Beard Award semifinalist. She had also competed on Top Chef.

Guy mentioned that the two chefs had known each other for nearly 20 years but had never competed against each other. Guy also reminded the two chefs that the winner of this battle would move to the top eight.

What happened in the previous episode of Tournament of Champions season 6?

The Food Network's D bracket was the last group to compete in the Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 4. The first battle of the night featured Carlos Anthony and Amanda Freitag. The Randomizer selected several ingredients, including country ribs, jalapenos, a stand mixer, battered items, and cinnamon sticks.

Chef Carlos chose to make albondiga with Oaxacan mole. The judges were impressed by the depth of flavor in the mole, given the time the two contestants were given. Carlos also effectively incorporated jalapenos into his dish, using them in both a quick pickle and the meatball. The judges considered Carlos' dish well-balanced, praising its overall flavor and composition.

His opponent, Chef Amanda, on the other hand, cooked cinnamon-glazed country-style pork ribs with an aji amarillo sauce. The judges expressed that the dish was well-balanced and aesthetically appealing. When the scores were announced, Chef Carlos received 87, while Chef Amanda received 85. Chef Carlos won by a two-point difference and moved to the next round.

In the second battle of the night on Tournament of Champions, Sara Bradley competed against Dale Talde. The Randomizer selected Denver steak, turnips, V-blade mandoline, and horseradish. Chef Bradley made sure to use each ingredient in multiple ways. Her Urfa charred Denver steak had a nice crust, but the judges felt it needed more seasoning.

Chef Dale prepared a kalbi with pickled turnip wrap. While the judges praised the dish at first, they pointed out that pairing kimchi with horseradish did not bode well for him, as the kimchi overpowered the horseradish. Ultimately, Chef Bradley defeated Chef Dale.

In the third battle of the Tournament of Champions, Chef Nini Nguyen faced off against Chef Claudette Zepeda. The Randomizer selected turkey breast, radicchio, double boiler pan, citrusy flavors, and cantaloupe.

Chef Nguyen prepared turkey tenders with a radicchio salad and a cantaloupe sabayon, while Chef Zepeda made turkey carnitas. The judges initially praised the radicchio, but they expressed that the turkey was overcooked, which ultimately led to her elimination.

In the final battle of the episode, top-seeded Chef Tobias Dorzon went against Chef David Viana. The Randomizer selected mussels, fennel, milk frother, seared, and quinoa.

Chef Dorzon prepared fennel-roasted mussels. According to the judges, the dish lacked refinement, which took Chef Viana to the next round with the presented mussels toast. This outcome marked the first time in season 6 that a lower-seeded chef defeated a top-seeded opponent.

Watch Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 5 on March 30 at 8 pm ET on Food Network.

