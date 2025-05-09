I believe Tournament of Champions should move beyond the East vs. West bracket format

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Tournament of Champions season 6 concluded on April 20, 2025, with Antonia Lofaso winning her first title after defeating Sara Bradley in the finale. The final challenge asked the chefs to make two dishes—one hot and spicy, and the other cold and sticky—using wagyu beef, huitlacoche, and a sausage stuffer. Antonia Lofaso’s plates earned her a score of 88–82, winning her the championship belt and the $150,000 prize.

This season also had several close matchups. In the semifinal of Tournament of Champions, Antonia and Britt Rescigno ended with a tied score, and the result was decided by the taste category—Antonia moved ahead by just one point. Sara Bradley made it to the finale after beating Lee Anne Wong in another tight match.

Even though the cooking competition was strong, the show continued with its usual East (blue) vs. West (red) bracket format, where chefs are placed based on where they live or work. In my opinion, geography doesn’t reflect cooking ability. This system can lead to unbalanced brackets and matchups where equally skilled chefs are placed on the same side just because of location.

As the show grows and includes chefs from across the U.S.—and potentially from other countries in the future—now might be the right time to think about a new way to build the bracket. A system based on skill or past performance could create a more even and competitive tournament.

East vs. West doesn’t always create the most competitive matchups in Tournament of Champions

Since the start of Tournament of Champions, chefs have been placed into either East or West Coast brackets. While this arrangement created some regional rivalry and helped streamline the bracket, it didn’t always lead to the fairest or most balanced matchups.

Over the seasons it became clear that geography doesn’t always reflect the talent level of a chef, and it determined the skill depth on each side of the bracket. In some cases, it was obvious one of the sides of the bracket was more competitive than the other.

In season 6 of Tournament of Champions , for example, the West had name-brand, returning chefs like Antonia Lofaso, Jet Tila, Joe Sasto, and Britt Rescigno (many of whom had previously been in the semifinals and quarterfinals in previous seasons). Consequently, this made the West side far more difficult than the East, which didn’t have as many returning semifinalists.

For example, Antonia reached the semifinals with Britt scoring a tie of 82–82 with the win going to Antonia by just one point in the taste category. On the East side, Sara Bradley, reached the finale after narrowly defeating Lee Anne Wong 85–83.

Both brackets had strong competitors, but the distribution of top talent felt uneven. In my opinion, placing chefs based on location overlooks their performance histories.

A bracket built on seeding—using scores, past results, or experience—could create more fair and exciting matchups throughout the competition. The early match-ups of top-tier chefs can restrict the number of chefs who can potentially advance through the tournament.

As more chefs from outside the traditional East and West zones join the competition—such as those from the Midwest or even internationally—regional placement may no longer be a meaningful factor. Moving past region, if possible, results in the best chefs facing later in the bracket, and every round has the opportunity for competition to be just as intense as the final.

Moving beyond East vs. West could create better rivalries and storylines

One of the strengths of Tournament of Champions is how it builds suspense—not just through the Randomizer or blind judging, but through the storylines that develop as chefs progress. The East vs. West format provides structure, but in my opinion, it also limits the kinds of matchups and rivalries the show can build across seasons.

When chefs are locked into geographic brackets, certain face-offs are prevented from happening until the final rounds. A strong East Coast chef may never meet a high-scoring West Coast chef unless both make the finale. That means fewer rematches, fewer season-to-season arcs, and fewer unexpected battles that fans might be looking forward to.

If the bracket were reshaped—say, by using a seeded draw based on past performance or random allocation—it would open the door to more creative matchups. A returning finalist could face a wildcard winner in Round 1. A previous semifinalist could meet a new, buzzworthy chef in an early round. It would increase variety and let the competition evolve more naturally.

In season 6 of Tournament of Champions, Antonia Lofaso had to go through Britt Rescigno—someone she had never faced in past seasons—to make the finale. That match turned out to be one of the most dramatic of the season, ending in a tie. Imagine if those types of unexpected pairings happened more often and earlier in the bracket.

As Guy Fieri said during an interview with Parade in 2022,

“It’s blind tasting, and no other competition has that where the judges don’t know who’s competing and the competitors don’t know who’s judging.”

By removing the East vs. West divide, the show could lean even more into that unpredictability—and give fans the rivalries and rematches they didn’t know they needed.

Tournament of Champions episodes are streaming on Food Network.

