Where are all the Tournament of Champions winners now? Details explored

Tournament of Champions hosted by Guy Fieri ended its sixth season on April 20, 2025. Chef Antonia Lofaso won the championship belt and $150,000 grand prize. Antonia has taken part in all six seasons and made it to the finale twice. She got her first win by beating chef Sara Bradley in the final round.

Ad

Tournament of Champions started in 2020 and highlights bracket-style cooking contests between some of the best-known chefs in the field. Six chefs have won the top spot so far. Brooke Williamson became the first winner in season 1 (2020). Maneet Chauhan won in season 2 (2021).

Tiffani Faison grabbed the title in season 3 (2022). Mei Lin won season 4 (2023). Maneet came back to win again in season 5 (2024) becoming the first to win twice. Antonia joined the winners list with her season 6 win. As each season wrapped up, the winners returned to their restaurants, businesses, and public appearances.

Ad

Trending

Tournament of Champions season 1 to 3 winners

Ad

Brooke Williamson, the winner of Tournament of Champions season 1, narrowly defeated Amanda Freitag by one point in 2020. Known from her time on Top Chef, Brooke reached the TOC finals three times. She now co-owns Playa Provisions in Los Angeles, a 7,000-square-foot space that houses four concepts: King Beach Café, Dockside, Small Batch, and Grain Whiskey Bar.

Maneet Chauhan won season 2 in 2021, defeating Brooke in the finale with a score of 93 to 90. She returned in Season 5 and beat Antonia Lofaso 90 to 89, becoming the only chef to win two TOC titles. Maneet co-owns Chauhan Ale & Masala House in Nashville, Tennessee. The restaurant is known for combining Indian flavours with Southern-style cooking.

Ad

Tiffani Faison won season 3 in 2022 after previously competing in season 2. She is known for competing on other Food Network shows like Chopped and BBQ Brawl. Based in Boston, she runs several restaurants under her Big Heart Hospitality group. Her most notable restaurant is Sweet Cheeks Q, a Texas-style BBQ spot.

In a February 2025 article by AP News, Tiffani Faison said the blind judging system in Tournament of Champions removes bias by focusing only on the food.

Ad

“There’s no one in front of you that looks a certain way, that speaks a certain way, that wants to tell you about what this dish means to them or where it’s from. It (is) just the food,” she shared.

Others include Fool’s Errand, Dive Bar, Tenderoni’s Pizza, and Bubble Bath.

Season 4 to 6 winners: Mei, Maneet (again), and Antonia

Ad

Ad

Mei Lin won Tournament of Champions season 4 in 2023, beating Maneet by just three points. A James Beard Award nominee, Mei previously worked as Oprah Winfrey’s personal chef. She opened Daybird, a fast-casual Szechuan hot chicken restaurant in Los Angeles, in 2021.

Mei's newest restaurant, 88 Club in Beverly Hills, offers a family-style menu blending classic Chinese dishes with seasonal Californian elements.

In season 5, Maneet Chauhan returned to win a second TOC title, making her the only chef with multiple wins. She narrowly defeated Antonia with a 90–89 score. Outside of TOC, Maneet continues running her restaurants and writing cookbooks. Her Nashville-based Ale & Masala House remains a popular destination.

Ad

Ad

Antonia Lofaso won season 6 on April 20, 2025, beating Sara Bradley by six points. She had competed in all six seasons and reached the finale twice. Speaking to Food Network after her win, Antonia shared:

“I always felt like a fierce competitor, but my focus was stronger, and I felt stronger.”

Antonia runs three restaurants in Los Angeles — Scopa (Italian), DAMA (Latin American), and Black Market Liquor Bar (a mix of Latin, Italian, and Asian influences). Antonia also offers private dining experiences through her catering business.

Ad

All six seasons of Tournament of Champions are available to stream on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More