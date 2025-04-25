Brooke Williamson's early exit after her season 1 win has me convinced Tournament of Champions is unpredictable

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

Tournament of Champions is a cooking competition on Food Network where top chefs face off in high-pressure challenges. The show began in 2020, and Brooke Williamson won the first season by defeating Amanda Freitag in a close finale. Her win showed how skilled and focused she was under pressure.

But even with that history, her journey in later seasons was not easy. In season 2, she made it to the semifinals but lost to Maneet Chauhan, who went on to win the title. In season 3, she reached the quarterfinals. By season 5, Brooke returned once again, but her run was cut short.

Ad

Trending

In season 5, Brooke was eliminated early. She lost in the second round to Kevin Lee by just one point, 88–87. The episode aired in February 2024, and the result surprised many viewers. In my opinion, Brooke Williamson’s early exit after her season 1 win shows how unpredictable Tournament of Champions really is.

The show’s format – with blind judging and random cooking challenges – means that even past winners are never guaranteed a win.

Ad

Brooke Williamson’s season 1 win in Tournament of Champions

Ad

Brooke Williamson made history by becoming the first-ever champion of Tournament of Champions in 2020. She entered the competition as a known chef but wasn’t considered a frontrunner by many. Throughout the season, she won over viewers and judges alike with her calm focus, creativity, and strong execution under pressure.

She defeated Jet Tila in the semifinals and faced Amanda Freitag in the final round. The finale was one of the closest in the show’s history, ending with a score of 88–87 in Brooke’s favour. In an article published by AP News in February 2025, Brooke Williamson’s journey on the show was highlighted,

Ad

“I went into it with very few expectations, and I think that probably helped me in a lot of ways. Having everyone else have low expectations of me as well made it so that I was the only one putting pressure on myself,” Brooke said.

Host Guy Fieri also admitted to being surprised by her performance, saying that he didn’t know her and she just "knocked it out.” In my opinion, Brooke’s win set a tone for the show’s format. It proved that reputation alone doesn’t decide the outcome.

Ad

Even with little fanfare, a chef could walk in and win it all — if the food was strong enough. That’s part of what made Tournament of Champions feel different from other cooking competitions right from the start.

Season 5: An unexpected early departure

Ad

Brooke Williamson returned in season 5 and many thought she had a good chance to go far in the competition. But in a surprising result, she was eliminated in the second round by Kevin Lee, an 8th seed who had made it through the qualifiers. Their match was very close, and Lee won by just one point, 88–87.

"I didn't think I had a chance today," Lee told after winning.

Ad

This result was unexpected, especially since Brooke had done well in previous seasons. It showed how unpredictable Tournament of Champions can be. Even chefs who have won before can lose early because of the show’s format. With blind judging and random cooking challenges, each round is a new challenge for everyone, no matter their experience.

These types of results show that chefs need to be ready for anything. They have to stay sharp every time they cook. In Tournament of Champions, even small mistakes can lead to elimination, which makes every season different and hard to predict.

Ad

Ad

In season 6, Brooke Williamson returned to Tournament of Champions, not as a competitor but as a judge. After competing for five straight seasons and winning the very first title in 2020, her shift to the judging panel marked a full circle moment. Speaking to amNewYork magazine in March 2025,

“I think that I understand the position of the competitors maybe more than a lot of the other judges who haven’t competed,” she shared.

Ad

While the judging role came with less stress, Brooke admitted it was still tough to evaluate dishes made by close friends. She joined the judging panel alongside fellow champions Maneet Chauhan and Mei Lin, bringing the perspective of someone who had faced the Randomizer and the pressure of blind judging.

All six seasons of Tournament of Champions, including Brooke Williamson’s journey from champion to judge, are now streaming on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More