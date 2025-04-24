I believe Tournament of Champions has the fairest format in culinary competitions

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

Tournament of Champions season 6 ended with the finale on April 20, 2025. Antonia Lofaso won by beating Britt Rescigno in a tight final round. Guy Fieri hosts this Food Network show, which brings top chefs from all over the country to compete in a bracket-style contest that puts their abilities to the test in unpredictable situations.

This season again had the Randomizer, which picks a surprise mix of ingredients, cooking method, tools, and time limit. The finale was no different — Antonia and Britt went head-to-head under high stress. After they made their dishes, the judges scored them without knowing who cooked each one.

Ad

Trending

When they announced the results, Antonia won by a small margin keeping up the show's pattern of naming a new female champion each season. The structure of the show — particularly its use of blind judging and randomized challenges — continues to stand out.

In my opinion, that’s what makes Tournament of Champions the fairest format in culinary competitions. It’s one of the few shows where skill, not identity, determines who advances.

Ad

Blind judging ensures an even playing field in Tournament of Champions

Ad

A major reason Tournament of Champions stands apart from other cooking shows is its blind judging system. Judges taste each dish without knowing who prepared it, which removes any bias based on reputation, gender, or background. Over six seasons, this format has led to some surprising outcomes — including six consecutive female winners.

Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri spoke to Parade magazine in February 2022, where he discussed the show’s format.

Ad

"It’s blind tasting, and no other competition has that where the judges don’t know who’s competing and the competitors don’t know who’s judging. So it’s cook your best dish, put it on the plate and it’s out of your hands," he shared.

Guy Fieri has said the blind judging process is one of the elements he insisted on when the show was first created. According to him, it helps keep the competition honest. In my opinion, the blind judging process is what truly sets Tournament of Champions apart, it ensures fairness, removes bias, and allows the food to speak for itself every time.

Ad

The Randomizer levels the field — even for the top chefs

Ad

Another reason the format works so well is the Randomizer. In each round, chefs spin for random ingredients, a cooking method, time limit, and sometimes even a piece of unfamiliar equipment. This system tests adaptability as much as skill, making it impossible to rely on routine.

In the season 6 finale of Tournament of Champions, Antonia and Britt had to cook using halibut, sunchokes, a food processor, steaming, and a 35-minute time limit. The finale featured Antonia Lofaso defeating Sara Bradley 88–82, after a tiebreaker semifinal win against Britt Rescigno, securing her first championship title.

Ad

"This is the hardest thing. You put everything into it, and sometimes it doesn't work out. It just felt like it this year, it really felt like it," Britt reflected after her loss.

Ad

Both chefs had to think fast and pivot strategies. The Randomizer often leads to unusual pairings, but that's part of the challenge. No matter how experienced the chef, the system pushes them into unfamiliar territory. That’s why lower seeds sometimes beat top names — the format doesn't favour past achievements.

From my perspective, Tournament of Champions stands out as the fairest culinary competition, because of its blind judging and the Randomizer element. Because the judges have no idea who prepared each plate, a chef's fame or name can't impact their decisions.

Ad

The Randomizer throws a curveball by handing each chef surprise ingredients and cooking methods, which levels the playing field. This setup means chefs are evaluated on their ability to cook under stress creating a fair contest for all participants.

Watch all the previous seasons of Tournament of Champions currently streaming on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More